ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky runs past Ole Miss: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 pm ET at The Pavilion in Oxford. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. Kansas came into Rupp and ended the Cats’ four-game winning streak this...
OXFORD, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winchester, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Mason County High School basketball team will have a game with George Rogers Clark High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MASON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies

Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of  libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LEXINGTON, KY
rejournals.com

NAI Isaac closes sale of acre of land in Kentucky

NAI Isaac recently facilitated the sale of one acre of land at Zakk Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Bryan Little, of Keller Williams Greater Lexington, represented the buyer. Jamie Adams, vice president, and J.L. Cannady, assistant vice president, both with NAI Isaac, represented the seller. Zakk Court is made up of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our first wave of a wintry mess is pulling out of the region as a lighter wintry weather maker rolls in. These focusses farther south than the what we had last night, and we have one more left in the tank for Thursday. Freezing rain was...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy