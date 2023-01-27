Read full article on original website
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky runs past Ole Miss: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
Kentucky awaits signing day decision from 4-star DL Kendrick Gilbert
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert (6-foot-5, 250) has been committed to Purdue since August but the Wildcats never gave up chase. He did not sign in December and is now one of the top available prospects as the early signing period opens Wednesday. Despite late overtures from Colorado...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 pm ET at The Pavilion in Oxford. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. Kansas came into Rupp and ended the Cats’ four-game winning streak this...
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
Yahoo Sports
Kentucky Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Kentucky football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the SEC slate?. Kentucky gets Alabama. It’s at least a home game, but it has to play the...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
Winchester, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies
Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac closes sale of acre of land in Kentucky
NAI Isaac recently facilitated the sale of one acre of land at Zakk Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Bryan Little, of Keller Williams Greater Lexington, represented the buyer. Jamie Adams, vice president, and J.L. Cannady, assistant vice president, both with NAI Isaac, represented the seller. Zakk Court is made up of...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our first wave of a wintry mess is pulling out of the region as a lighter wintry weather maker rolls in. These focusses farther south than the what we had last night, and we have one more left in the tank for Thursday. Freezing rain was...
kentuckytoday.com
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
WTVQ
Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Today's Interview: EKU President responds to questions about private e-mails used for university business
EKU President David McFaddin talks to WEKU about the university's position on using private e-mail accounts to conduct University business
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
