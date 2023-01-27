Detroit parents allegedly tortured, beat their 5-year-old son to death

DETROIT (TCD) -- A mother and stepfather, both 27, are accused of fatally beating their 5-year-old son and injuring their 3-year-old child.

According to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, on Jan. 22 shortly after 1 p.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on Spring Garden Street and transported the 5-year-old victim, Ethan Belcher, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney's Office said the surviving 3-year-old victim, who had apparent bruising to his head and face, was found at another location and transported to a local hospital as well.

The suspects were identified as Valeria Hamilton, Ethan's biological mother, and Shane Shelton, his stepfather, the Attorney's Office said.

Ethan had apparent marks on his body indicating a cord had been used to abuse him, The Detroit News reports. One of his toes was reportedly rotting and black, showing signs of gangrene.

According to The Detroit News, authorities interviewed other kids in the residence who claimed Hamilton and Shelton forced them to stay in the sewage water and feces-filled basement, where they would allegedly beat the children.

Text messages reportedly revealed that Shelton called the kids explicit names and used foul language to describe the children and their beatings.

During the parents' arraignments, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Makepeace reportedly said that Hamilton texted Shelton and said she would "slam their kids so hard their heads will pop off."

According to The Detroit News, Wayne County Magistrate Joseph Boyer called the alleged abuse and torture "quite disturbing."

On Jan. 25, the Attorney's Office announced that Shelton and Hamilton were charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture, and one count of conspiracy to commit torture.

