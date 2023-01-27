Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tech failure results in PCB water boil advisory
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All residents east of Richard Jackson Boulevard in Panama City Beach were under a boil water notice this weekend. A computer hardware malfunction caused a pump station to lose pressure for nearly an hour Friday morning. “At about 12:35 in the morning on this past Friday the controller that […]
Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
Major highway expansion coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that a long-awaited Panama City Beach project is going to become a reality much sooner than expected. It’s part of a $7 billion dollar plan to fast-track 20 road projects around the state. DeSantis announced his four-year “Moving Florida Forward” proposal Monday in Auburndale. […]
Additional road closures this week for Eglin AFB military training
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some roads in Okaloosa County will be closed for military training Feb. 1-3. Eglin Air Force Base is conducting military exercises that will temporarily close HWY 85, State Road 123, and State Road 285 on different days and times. “Highway 85 and State Road 123 are scheduled to close […]
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach officials give update on treasured landmarks
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Mexico Beach isn’t slowing down its rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael nearly wiped the scenic town off the map. “We got some great news,” said City Administrator Doug Baber. “The El Governor is planning on opening up for business partially in May.”
niceville.com
Test missions to close state roads 85, 123, 285
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Test missions will close state roads 85, 123, and 285 this week, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. According to Eglin, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, 2023, requiring the closure of state roads 85, 123, and 285.
mypanhandle.com
Repetitive pattern due to stalled front, changes coming late-week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dense fog is creating travel issues this morning for commuters across the Panhandle. Visibility is reduced to about a mile or less in our central counties. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST. Please make sure your lights are on (low beams specifically). Also, leave extra space between vehicles and drop your speed. Reduced visibility results in slower reaction time. Drive slower and cautiously this morning.
mypanhandle.com
Stalled boundaries leave lingering rain chances, warm and humid weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Stalled out boundaries will leave moisture in our forecast for several days, resulting in isolated shower activity through mid-week. By Thursday and into Friday, we’ll be tracking a stronger frontal system moving east, likely to result in more scattered showers and storms in the Panhandle and a drop in temperatures through the weekend. For all the details on this forecast, watch the video above.
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
cenlanow.com
Rapid population increase in Panama City Beach raises zoning concerns
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Panhandle. All those new residents mean fluctuations in population within the city limits. Council members said those changes require redrawing the boundaries for the city’s four political wards. Panama City Beach’s...
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
waltonso.org
WCSO INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE BURGLARIES, STOLEN VEHICLE IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS
An observant Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 am Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs. Spooked by the ambulance, two suspects jumped into a silver-colored car. As they sped passed the ambulance the medic was able...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
hotelnewsresource.com
Marriott Panama Hotel Opens in Panama City
Marriott Hotels announced the opening of Marriott Panama Hotel, with a strategic location connecting the city to the road to the Panama Canal, and views toward the mountains. The property features several food and beverage outlets and an outdoor pool, as well as spacious meeting areas including its convention center and direct access to Albrook Mall. This hotel will be an ideal destination for global travelers who appreciate the balance of business and leisure travel, while learning about and experiencing the attractions of Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Chipley man in critical condition after Washington County motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Washington County Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol Officials say the incident happened on State Road 77, at the intersection of Carter Circle, north of Crystal Lake. Troopers say the motorcycle was driving south...
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
WJHG-TV
Walton County authorities remind all communities to lock up cars, homes
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a string of car burglaries, Walton County Sheriff’s officials are reminding the public to keep belongings locked away. The crimes happened in rural areas in the northern end of the county, where authorities report that those types of incidents are uncommon. “All these...
holmescounty.news
Call for vendors: Down Home Street Festival preparations are underway
Plans are underway for the 2023 Bonifay Down Home Street Festival. The Holmes County Chamber of Commerce is putting out the call for food and craft vendors for the annual event slated for Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Booths for food and craft vendors are only open the day of the festival.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak Springs PD officer
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a DeFuniak Springs Police Officer in a McDonald’s parking lot. In a news release from DeFuniak Springs Police, officials say two people were sitting in the McDonald’s parking lot and throwing trash on the ground. That’s when an officer went to check it out. Officials say the driver of the vehicle gave the officer a fake identification. Police then say the driver pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the officer in the face. Officials say the officer then fired shots at the driver. No word on if the suspect was hit.
Bay Superintendent Bill Husfelt announces retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced Tuesday that he is stepping down later this year. Husfelt was first elected superintendent in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He previously served as principal of Mosley High School. Husfelt will retire July 31. “This community and I have been […]
Comments / 0