DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly pepper spraying a DeFuniak Springs Police Officer in a McDonald’s parking lot. In a news release from DeFuniak Springs Police, officials say two people were sitting in the McDonald’s parking lot and throwing trash on the ground. That’s when an officer went to check it out. Officials say the driver of the vehicle gave the officer a fake identification. Police then say the driver pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the officer in the face. Officials say the officer then fired shots at the driver. No word on if the suspect was hit.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO