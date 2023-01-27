ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man, woman sentenced to decades in prison for sexually exploiting child

By alabamanow
 4 days ago
An Alabama couple will spend decades in federal prison for their sexual abuse of a child.

On Wednesday, John Hason Bright, 52, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography.

On December 4, Bright’s co-defendant Tiffany Diane Hughes, 34, received a 20-year sentence for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Bright and Hughes are both residents of Ozark, Alabama.

In addition to their lengthy prison sentences, the judge ordered Bright and Hughes to serve five years on supervised release. Bright and Hughes are also required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

In making the announcement, United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart noted that the substantial sentences ordered in this case reflect the seriousness of the crimes Bright and Hughes committed against a child.

U.S. Attorney Stewart also expresses her gratitude to each of the numerous law enforcement agents and investigators involved in bringing them both to justice.

This case was investigated by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

