Townsend, TN

WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring

Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
CLINTON, TN
WBIR

Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash

Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols' death. KPD Chief Noel said it's something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
KNOXVILLE, TN

