Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
Yo-Yo Ma to headline new Knoxville festival in May celebrating Appalachian culture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is returning to Knoxville in late March, but that's not all that's in store for 2023. Festival organizers and Visit Knoxville brought people together at the Mill and Mine on Tuesday evening to make a special announcement: there will be a new three-day event coming to World's Fair Park in May that will feature legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Nashville Parent
Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring
Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse. People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was. They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking...
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
bbbtv12.com
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
Knoxville comic book store gives away more than 300 copies of Maus over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, a Knoxville comic book store raised more than $100,000 and gave away more than 1,000 copies of a graphic novel that was removed from the curriculum of McMinn County schools, preventing students from reading it as part of their Holocaust curriculum. They...
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TN
TENNESSE - Whether planning to visit the area for a short vacation or a weekend getaway, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Pigeon Forge. These include The Local Goat, Mellow Mushroom, Gaucho Urbano Brazilian Steakhouse, and the 11th and Bay Southern Table.
Waterline break in Jefferson City closes one lane of Broadway Boulevard
A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard.
Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT. They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about...
No one hurt after a 'strong' fire burned several cabins near Pigeon Forge
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Three cabins caught fire in Sevier County overnight, according to the Sevier County Government. Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call Tuesday at 12:39 a.m. reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County.
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
WBIR
Apartments planned for South Knoxville
Property records show the Ready Mix USA site in South Knoxville has sold for $8 million. It's another piece of the waterfront ripe for redevelopment.
KFD: Former Mexican restaurant, market possibly destroyed after overnight fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire likely destroyed a former Mexican restaurant and market on Lonas Drive overnight, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. The first 911 call came in around 2:55 a.m. The caller reported that flames were coming from the roof of a building at 4329 Lonas Drive, KFD said.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
wvlt.tv
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
