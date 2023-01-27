ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home

JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
JAY, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Winslow Man Says He’s Not Guilty

The suspect arrested and charged with a gruesome stabbing that occurred on January 18th in Winslow, Maine has entered a plea of 'not guilty'. WGME 13 is reporting that 21-year-old, Justin Boucher, who was in court last week in Augusta has pleaded not guilty. Police say they believe Boucher is responsible for the stabbing which left a 65-year-old Maine man with multiple wounds on Winslow's LaSalle Street back in January.
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
FARMINGTON, ME
WPFO

Maine boy charged in connection with threat to Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Police have charged a 15-year-old Farmington boy Tuesday with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat to Mt. Blue High School, according to the Farmington Police Department. The shooting threat was the second threat the school received on Monday, causing the district to cancel classes at the...
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist

BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
BELFAST, ME
truecountry935.com

Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
FARMINGTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Pedestrian identified in Newburgh accident

NEWBURGH-Police are still investigating a pedestrian fatality in Newburgh but have released the name of the individual that was killed. Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburg was killed last Friday says Public Information Officer for the Maine State Police, Shannon Moss. Moss says the person was struck by a vehicle on...
NEWBURGH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 10-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 10. Dereck Maxcy, 41, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

High school students speak out about domestic abuse

LEWISTON, Maine — An organization called Finding Our Voices is traveling across the state to speak with students about domestic violence and place posters around schools to raise awareness and spread resources. At Lewiston High School, students spoke out about domestic violence that they witnessed themselves. "I've seen a...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME

