Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
WMTW
Teen arrested after shooting his brother at Jay home
JAY, Maine — A 17-year-old boy is now facing a felony assault charge after police say he shot his 20-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon. Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says officers responding to 31 Pleasant Drive for a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. found the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Maine Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Winslow Man Says He’s Not Guilty
The suspect arrested and charged with a gruesome stabbing that occurred on January 18th in Winslow, Maine has entered a plea of 'not guilty'. WGME 13 is reporting that 21-year-old, Justin Boucher, who was in court last week in Augusta has pleaded not guilty. Police say they believe Boucher is responsible for the stabbing which left a 65-year-old Maine man with multiple wounds on Winslow's LaSalle Street back in January.
WMTW
Teen faces charges for allegedly posting shooting threat against Maine school
Farmington Police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting threat posted on social media. Police say the boy, who attends Mt. Blue High School, posted about a shooting on social media Monday. Due to his age, his name will not be released. The shooting threat was the second...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
WPFO
Maine boy charged in connection with threat to Mt. Blue Campus
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Police have charged a 15-year-old Farmington boy Tuesday with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat to Mt. Blue High School, according to the Farmington Police Department. The shooting threat was the second threat the school received on Monday, causing the district to cancel classes at the...
WPFO
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
Shots Fired Through a Central Maine House, Police Seeking Help Locating Suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in figuring out who is responsible for firing rounds through a house in Central Maine over the weekend. WGME 13 is reporting that the incident happened on Sunday a little bit before 8 pm. Police say that they responded to a call of gunshots or fireworks in the area of Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls, Maine.
truecountry935.com
Teenager Charged with Terrorizing at Mt. Blue High School
According to the Farmington Police Department, a 15-year-old boy from is being charged with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat at Mt. Blue High School. The teen was reportedly charged with felony terrorizing transmitted via social media.
WMTW
Police in Lisbon ask for public's help to investigate after shots fired
LISBON, Maine — Police in Lisbon are asking residents for help following a shooting on Sunday night. Lisbon Police say they responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street between Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls at around 7:45 p.m. Officers were not able to find anyone...
foxbangor.com
Pedestrian identified in Newburgh accident
NEWBURGH-Police are still investigating a pedestrian fatality in Newburgh but have released the name of the individual that was killed. Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburg was killed last Friday says Public Information Officer for the Maine State Police, Shannon Moss. Moss says the person was struck by a vehicle on...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
foxbangor.com
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 10-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 10. Dereck Maxcy, 41, of...
High school students speak out about domestic abuse
LEWISTON, Maine — An organization called Finding Our Voices is traveling across the state to speak with students about domestic violence and place posters around schools to raise awareness and spread resources. At Lewiston High School, students spoke out about domestic violence that they witnessed themselves. "I've seen a...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
truecountry935.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County
On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
