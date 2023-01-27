ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Court TV

Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder

By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WDEF

Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Joscelyn Garcia jailed after hitting boyfriend in his face during argument

27-year-old Joscelyn Garcia reportedly became violent with her boyfriend, Kevin Cristerna, and hit him in the face multiple times on January 26. Officers responded to the domestic assault call and observed injuries to the victim, including a scratch on his bottom lip. Garcia admitted to the assault and was taken into custody.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night. According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy