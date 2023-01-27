Read full article on original website
Hill found guilty of second-degree murder in Nashville nurse murder trial; Cowan found not guilty
Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas West when she was shot and killed on Interstate 440.
Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder
By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
fox17.com
Autopsy: Toddler who lived at Brookmeade Park had 37ml of fentanyl in her system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ariel Rose died of fentanyl toxicity late last year. She was just 23 months old. The case is now being investigated as negligent homicide by Metro Nashville Police. FOX 17 News has obtained the full autopsy report. Rose had been spotted at the Brookmeade Park...
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
WKRN
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
WTVC
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
WDEF
Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
WKRN
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting
3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme
From FBI: A Nashville woman who bilked investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Katie Lynn Mancuso, 41, who owned Gray Area Marketing in Nashville,...
Bellevue Man Charged with Criminal Homicide for the Fatal Stabbing of His Ex-Girlfriend
Homicide Unit detectives Sunday evening charged a Bellevue man with criminal homicide for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, who was found in a plastic container inside his closet. Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, is being held without bond for the murder of Irene Torres, 24. The investigation to this point...
WKRN
Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
2 charged in connection with Spring Hill road rage shooting
A citizen's tip helped Spring Hill police put two alleged road rage shooters behind bars.
fox17.com
Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
clarksvilletoday.com
Joscelyn Garcia jailed after hitting boyfriend in his face during argument
27-year-old Joscelyn Garcia reportedly became violent with her boyfriend, Kevin Cristerna, and hit him in the face multiple times on January 26. Officers responded to the domestic assault call and observed injuries to the victim, including a scratch on his bottom lip. Garcia admitted to the assault and was taken into custody.
Man charged with ex-girlfriend's death after body found in his closet
A Nashville man is under arrest for the death of his ex-girlfriend after her body was found in his closet.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor for help after Metro Police say she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. WSMV4 crews spoke to the neighbors still in shock. On Tuesday morning the blood, socks and shoes of...
WSMV
Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night. According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.
