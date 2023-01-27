ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

Sheffield United Manager Appears To Confirm Interest In Liverpool Target Sander Berge

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkG28_0kTrOOOL00

The Norwegian has been linked with a move to Anfield since his time at Genk.

Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that there has been interest in some of his top players including Liverpool target Sander Berge.

The Blades chief was speaking at his press conference (via Yorkshire Live ) ahead of the FA Cup tie with Wrexham this weekend when he admitted there had been interest in the likes of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye but confirmed no formal bids had been received.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MfPq_0kTrOOOL00

IMAGO / Sportimage

"There has been interest and there always is. You start to hear it before windows open. There has been interest but there have been no bids."

Liverpool have reportedly been on the trail of 24-year-old Berge for some time and were linked with a move for the midfielder again alongside rivals Chelsea over recent days .

View the original article to see embedded media.

JeunesFooteux claimed both Liverpool and the Blues could make a move before the transfer window closes in January and with Berge out of contract at Bramall Lane in less than 18 months' time, he could be available for a fee that should not exceed €20million this month.

It promises to be an anxious few days for Blades fans who will be hoping their squad can stay intact as they look set to finish in a promotion position and return to the Premier League .

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Maguire, Barella, Ziyech, Skriniar, Zaniolo

Manchester City are planning a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old England midfielder James Maddison in the summer. (Mail) A loan move to Inter Milan was never an option for 29-year-old Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, who will stay at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
BBC

'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'

It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
FOX Sports

Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
SB Nation

Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder

Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window. While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and...
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy