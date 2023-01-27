Sheffield United Manager Appears To Confirm Interest In Liverpool Target Sander Berge

The Norwegian has been linked with a move to Anfield since his time at Genk.

Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that there has been interest in some of his top players including Liverpool target Sander Berge.

The Blades chief was speaking at his press conference (via Yorkshire Live ) ahead of the FA Cup tie with Wrexham this weekend when he admitted there had been interest in the likes of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye but confirmed no formal bids had been received.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"There has been interest and there always is. You start to hear it before windows open. There has been interest but there have been no bids."

Liverpool have reportedly been on the trail of 24-year-old Berge for some time and were linked with a move for the midfielder again alongside rivals Chelsea over recent days .

View the original article to see embedded media.

JeunesFooteux claimed both Liverpool and the Blues could make a move before the transfer window closes in January and with Berge out of contract at Bramall Lane in less than 18 months' time, he could be available for a fee that should not exceed €20million this month.

It promises to be an anxious few days for Blades fans who will be hoping their squad can stay intact as they look set to finish in a promotion position and return to the Premier League .

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |