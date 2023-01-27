ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA fans charged $16.05 in booking fees to watch Wizards take on Cavaliers

By Nathan Salt For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

NBA fans have been left outraged that a $16 ticket to watch the Wizards play the Cavaliers requires more than 100 per cent increase in booking fees.

Cleveland travel to Washington on February 6 and while fans looking to score a cheap ticket could see availability at $16, the booking fee alone costs $16.05.

A viral tweet that showed the fees drew lots of criticism, although fans joked the 'mobile delivery' was free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEd7Z_0kTrODgM00

The breakdown comes in that the service fee for the ticket lands at $10.05, while the order processing fee is $6.

On its website, Ticketmaster explains that the service fee 'varies by event' but is 'based on our agreement with each individual client'.

The ticketing company adds that their order processing fee 'offsets the cost of ticket handling, shipping and support'.

Ticketmaster has come under increasing fire since their system was overwhelmed by fans trying to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets in November.

Ticketmaster has since apologized to Swift and her fans during a US Senate hearing, telling the Senate, 'we need to do better and we will.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQojK_0kTrODgM00

The issue over ticket pricing and the risk of pricing younger fans out is pertinent at the moment, particularly in the NBA.

Tickets for LeBron James ' potential record-breaking game against Oklahoma City Thunder next month have soared in price by an astonishing 305 per cent, according to reports.

The Lakers star is edging closer towards becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, with his 20 points in Wednesday's win over the San Antonio Spurs leaving him 157 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record.

He is currently projected to surpass Abdul-Jabbar six games from now when the Lakers host Oklahoma City on February 7, and ticket prices for that potentially historic outing are continuing to surge.

According to Front Office Sports , data from ticket exchange company Vivid Seats shows that seats for the game at Crypto-com Arena are selling for $952 on average.

At the beginning of the season the same tickets were believed to be averaging at $235, marking a 305 per cent increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFEIv_0kTrODgM00

