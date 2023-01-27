Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth round online and on TV, team news

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City has not been chosen for TV coverage in the UK but you can watch this FA Cup match in the USA on ESPN Plus. You can also watch a Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream on Paramount Plus in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City on TV just below.

AUS: Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream on Paramount+

USA: Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream on ESPN Plus

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream: match preview

Blackburn Rovers welcome struggling Birmingham City to Ewood Park today for a finely poised FA Cup fourth-round tie. Birmingham have lost their last five meetings with Rovers – can they stop it becoming six in Lancashire?

Six-time FA Cup winners Blackburn eliminated fellow Championship side Norwich to set up this meeting, with Jack Vale scoring the only goal of the game after an underhit pass put Canaries 'keeper Tim Krul in all kinds of trouble. Rovers haven't reached this stage of the FA Cup since 2017, but with promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in over a decade looking like a real possibility, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side may have other things on their mind.

The Rovers boss has made just two changes to his side today, with Hayden Carter coming in for the suspended Daniel Ayala, and Sam Gallagher replacing Jack Vale, who drops to the bench.

Birmingham are on a rotten run of form in the league, losing five in a row since beating Reading in mid-December. Their one win in that time came at Forest Green in the previous round of the FA Cup, but the Blues didn't have things all their own way. Ben Stevenson gave the home side the lead inside 10 minutes, but Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long both scored in the space of 15 second-half minutes to calm Brummie nerves.

Birmingham make four changes to the side, with Etheridge preferred to Ruddy in goal. Jutkiewicz is rewarded for his goal against Preston last weekend with a start today. Gardner and Friend also come in.

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST today, Saturday 28th January, at Ewood Park. Make sure you know how to watch a Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream.

US: watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service which carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup . You can subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own or as part of the great-value Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($13.99 a month).

Blackburn vs Birmingham live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the free Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream!

Can you watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City in the UK?

Sadly, Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City will not be televised in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Paramount+ and ESPN Plus .

Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access your Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

Blackburn vs Birmingham live stream Paramount+

Stream the FA Cup, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. You beauty!

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City live stream kick-off times

Global Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Sunday)

2am (Sunday) New Zealand: 4am (Sunday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Fri 27 January

Manchester City v Arsenal - 8pm

Sat 28 January

Walsall v Leicester - 12:30pm

Accrington Stanley v Leeds - 12:30pm

Southampton v Blackpool

Ipswich v Burnley

Luton v Grimsby

Blackburn v Birmingham

Sheff Wed v Fleetwood Town

Bristol City v West Brom

Fulham v Sunderland

Preston v Tottenham - 6pm

Manchester United v Readin - 8pm

Sun 29 January

Brighton v Liverpool - 1:30pm

Stoke v Stevenage - 2pm

Wrexham v Sheffield Utd - 4:30pm

Mon 30 January

Derby v West Ham - 7:45pm