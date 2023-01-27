Owatonna showcases team wrestling with big wins over Rochester Mayo, Mankato West

Owatonna wrestling picked up two big conference wins over Rochester Mayo and Mankato West during a home triangular meet Thursday, but the big wins came for different reasons.

The Huskies steamrolled past West, 70-6, to close things out, but they showcased just how much individual efforts matter during their 37-33 win over Class AAA’s No. 10 ranked Rochester Mayo Spartans to open the triangular.

At first glance of Owatonna’s win over a Big 9 title-contending Mayo team, it’s easy to pick out some of the usual suspects helping the Huskies to victory.

Kaden Lindquist opened the dual at 106 pounds with a fall over Andrew Trimble and Lane Karsten continued to show his dominance with a 10-1 major decision at 120 pounds.

Michael Reinardy and Mason Blum continued to make up for lost time with Reinardy’s 20-5 tech fall at 138 and Blum’s 1:48 fall at 152 pounds and No. 3 ranked Cael Robb bumping up to 170 for an 11-2 major decision.

The Huskies even saw RJ Reinardy compete at 160 pounds and turned a scoreless first period into a 5-0 lead, which ended with him picking up a massive pin at 5:20 over Carter Funk.

“He’s growing up a lot,” Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson said of Reinardy. “The spotlight doesn’t seem to be too bright anymore and I think that was a little bit of it. Last weekend at East Ridge was a big testament with him taking sixth at a really loaded weight. He’s proving himself that he belongs and now we need him to go out there and not survive, but to pin and he’s doing it.”

But out of all the individual matches, efforts from Parker Casas and Max Flemke proved to also be a major step up to Grant Lower’s dual clinching victory at 285, despite the duo coming out of their matches with losses.

At 132 pounds, Casas matched up against Mayo’s Kai Kobayashi, who also found victory against the Huskies last season. Throughout their match, Casas successfully defended multiple different attempts from Kobayashi to pick up a pin. Casas may have lost in a 9-4 decision, but limited Mayo to just three team points instead of any kind of bonus points.

Flemke, competing at 220 as a freshman, was in a similar situation and went out on the mat to face off against Mayo junior Ethan Peper, who’d enter in as Class AAA’s No. 10 ranked 220-pounder, while the Huskies led 31-30.

“Parker Casas against a kid that tech fall’d our senior last year and for him to hold that to a four or five point match was gigantic,” Johnson said. “He’s been so willing to do those hard tasks, which is awesome. Then Max Flemke going against the older Peper, to have a close match, that was insane. We keep harping on the lower weights to put the pressure on the heavy weights, but out heavy weights are coming through every time.”

It was no secret that Peper was looking for a pin over unranked Flemke to put the Spartans in a prime spot to clinch the dual at 285, but recording the fall over Flemke proved to be difficult. On multiple occasions, including Peper electing to start on top for the sake of getting a pin, Flemke managed to fight off every attempt.

For a moment, Flemke even put Peper on an upset alert after managing a reversal on Peper to tie the match at 2-2 with nearly 36 seconds remaining in the third period. Peper ended up getting a reversal of his own and got one last attempt at a fall with seconds remaining, but Flemke fought long enough for the buzzer to sound for one of the most electrifying 7-2 decision losses in program history.

Even though Mayo took a 33-31 lead going into the final match, Casas, Flemke and the rest of the lineup put Grant Lower in a position to clinch a dual win with just a win by decision. The junior went above and beyond by turning a 5-0 lead into reversing Mayo’s Isaac Moen into a pin at 5:00 to help the Huskies defeat the ranked Spartans.

“[Mayo] is doing so many good things over there,” Johnson said. “They weight train super hard, coach Trimble has a great staff and they’re wrestling the right way. I want to see the conference get better as a whole, so I’m not upset other teams are getting better. I want Section 1AAA to be what it used to be and it’s happening. So many great coaches and great programs.”

After a massive win over Mayo, the Huskies had an easier time closing out the dual against West.

Kaden Lindquist (106), Lane Karsten (120), Jayden Jirele (126), Parker Casas (138), Blake Fitcher (195) and Max Flemke (220) all recorded wins by forfeit.

Donoven Sorenson won by a 3-0 decision at 113: Riley Kreeger picked up a fall at 132, Michael Reinardy won by a 9-4 decision at 145, Jack Sorenson picked up a fall at 152, Robb picked up a 9-1 major decision at 160, Ryan Felts picked up a fall at 182 and Lower closed things out with another fall at 285.