Cordele, GA

WCTV

Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
GEORGIA STATE
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)

The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
MACON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
ALBANY, GA
a-z-animals.com

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
FITZGERALD, GA
WALB 10

Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
CHULA, GA
WALB 10

Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cause of fatal Albany house fire released

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We now know what caused a fatal fire in Albany on Sunday. The Albany Fire Department says that smoking near an oxygen tank caused the fire to start. Experts say that this is a situation they only see once every few years. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, was...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Albany house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
OCILLA, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired

UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head. According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South...
ALBANY, GA

