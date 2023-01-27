Read full article on original website
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)
The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
WALB 10
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
New Phoebe CEO adapting well to hospital, community
ALBANY — Given the arc of her career trajectory, Deborah Angerami probably could have had her pick of jobs and locations had she taken the time to extensively explore her opportunities. But Angerami is where she wants to be, thank you, and she’s been able to hit the ground...
Ga. man arrested after leading deputies on chase through multiple counties
Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips to help end the pursuit on Highway 57 near McIntyre.
WALB 10
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We now know what caused a fatal fire in Albany on Sunday. The Albany Fire Department says that smoking near an oxygen tank caused the fire to start. Experts say that this is a situation they only see once every few years. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, was...
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
WALB 10
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items. APD says the victim told police that when he got home and...
29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
WALB 10
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head. According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South...
