Churches continue to provide free meals to those in need of food, faith

By By EMILY KAHNKE
 4 days ago

If you happen to enter Trinity Lutheran Church on any Thursday evening, you’d be met with the smells of a hot, home cooked meal.

Thursday nights for the last several years have been Meals of Hope nights at the church. Coordinator Sarah Weber said she got involved around 2007 volunteering for the weekly events and has enjoyed every minute of it.

“Who we see varies,” she said. “But there is that core group of people who come almost every week and it’s nice to get to know them. Some families come, but it’s mostly individuals.”

In August, after doing some outreach and partnering with the United Way of Steele County, Weber and the team learned they received a grant that allowed them to have DoorDash come and pick up meals to deliver.

She said they deliver as many as 60 meals a week and roughly 50 people come to the church to enjoy a meal. She is hoping to be able to increase the amount of deliveries they are able to do with the DoorDash service, however more volunteers will be needed in order to accomplish that.

“We have a great core pool of volunteers with about 40 who regularly volunteer throughout the month,” she said. “We are always in need of new volunteers. It’s such a small commitment, but it’s so meaningful. We have about eight volunteers each week, but if we get more deliveries we’ll need more than that.”

Members from the Owatonna High School Key Club are often seen at the church volunteering. One member, Addison Gwin, said she enjoys volunteering and that was one reason why she joined the club in the first place.

“We volunteer here as often as we can,” she said. “We’re at Meals of Hope at least once a month I think.”

“When the meal begins at 5:30 we begin with a prayer with whoever is present and then the volunteers dish up plates and everyone enjoys,” Weber said. “The volunteers are so great and dedicated and we all have formed great relationships with the people we serve.”

Bethel Church of Owatonna and St. Joseph Parish Church also host community meals during the week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, respectively.

Weber said many of those who attend the meals at Trinity also attend the meals at the other community churches.

“I think it’s so great how many options people have in our community,” she said. “Life can get unpredictable for all of us, but it is nice for so many people to know that at least they have a hot meal to rely on a few times a week if they need it.”

