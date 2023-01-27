ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

