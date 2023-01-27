Read full article on original website
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Final Results & Winners: Who Caught the Biggest Fish at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby?
The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. ( ). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Prizes and $21,000 Purse. The prizes are...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th
A powerful winter storm expected to dump 10 to 16 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, has led to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:. Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday. Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday. Easton Schools – Closed Thursday...
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
Remarkable 7-Year-Old Mainer Publishes Book He Wrote During Pandemic
Evan Nadeau, 7-years-old of Madawaska has become self-published. How did he complete this amazing dream? I'm glad you asked. During the Pandemic he decided to write about what makes him happiest, his dogs. Tanner and Sadie are his two rescue dogs and Evan says,. I really like my pets. My...
