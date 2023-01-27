Read full article on original website
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
New Brunswick Man Seriously Injured in Crash on I-95 in Houlton, Maine
Police say an 88-year-old New Brunswick man was seriously injured early Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton. Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay of the Maine State Police along with Houlton Ambulance personnel responded to the crash around noontime. Ervin Carter of Elmwood, N.B. was heading south on I-95 when he lost control of his 2010 GMC Sierra pickup, according to a news release from Corp. Quint.
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th
A powerful winter storm expected to dump 10 to 16 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, has led to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:. Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday. Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday. Easton Schools – Closed Thursday...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
UPDATE: Two Fires in Caribou Displace Several People
Fire departments from several communities battled two separate fires Wednesday in Caribou, one that destroyed a building on Water Street and another that ripped through a home on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to a report of a fire on Water Street around 2:00 a.m. The site is...
One Person Died in Caribou Apartment Fire, Officials Report
The Maine Public Safety Department reports that one person died Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a multi-unit apartment building in Caribou. The Caribou Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at 7 Water Street just before 2:00 a.m. Several people in the building were able to evacuate safely. The two-story building was a complete loss.
Remarkable 7-Year-Old Mainer Publishes Book He Wrote During Pandemic
Evan Nadeau, 7-years-old of Madawaska has become self-published. How did he complete this amazing dream? I'm glad you asked. During the Pandemic he decided to write about what makes him happiest, his dogs. Tanner and Sadie are his two rescue dogs and Evan says,. I really like my pets. My...
