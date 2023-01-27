Read full article on original website
LJWR
4d ago
I wish this law had been in place in Houston in 1983. Then my aunt would still be alive. Houston,blue city, blue judges, pitiful.
Turbo 101
4d ago
i also think ICE needs to do their job. and deport all illegals involved in breaking any law. we have no sanctuary cities in Texas
Larry Rob
4d ago
just read a story about a 7 11 closing in dowm town Dallas because of homeless and frime6. and they wonder why they end upliving in food deserts
Click2Houston.com
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton negotiates settlement with his former deputies over retaliation lawsuit
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal team is in settlement negotiation talks with three of the four former employees who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against him for firing them after they accused Paxton of criminal acts.
Texas legislators encourage school boards to leave state association for 'promoting harmful woke ideology'
A group of Texas state representatives signed a letter urging local school bord members to leave the Texas Association of School Boards due to their new guidance on transgender policies.
In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures
AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go
Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
20 state AGs warn CVS, Walgreens that distributing abortion pills violates state, federal law
20 Republican state attorneys general told Walgreens and CVS Wednesday that distributing abortion pills by mail is illegal and that they could be liable if they proceed.
MySanAntonio
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed dozens of bills aimed at curbing the state’s high property tax burden. Texas Republicans, who campaigned heavily on cutting homeowners’ exorbitant property tax bills, are particularly focused on the issue. With the state sitting on a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, Gov. Greg Abbott has made a big promise: using half of that money to reduce property owners’ tax burden.
Republican states ask federal judge to end 'unlawful' DACA program supported by Biden, Obama, opposed by Trump
Nine states are requesting a federal judge who previously called DACA an unlawful program to permanently end it, following years of legal challenges to the Obama-era policy.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 31, 2023: What Texans with disabilities want this legislative session
For Texans with disabilities, the beginning of a new legislative session is an opportunity to advance requests, ranging from better pay for attendant care to less physical restraint of disabled students in the classroom. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Millions of Texans are...
Rep. Chip Roy says Congress should repeal FACE Act after Mark Houck acquittal
Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas says Congress should reexamine the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, calling it "clearly weaponized."
Iranian illegal immigrant on terror watch list caught near southern border: sources
Texas authorities nabbed an Iranian illegal immigrant who is on the FBI terror watch list, sources tell Fox News -- amid national security concerns at the border.
Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction
SAN BENITO, Texas — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune, and can be seen here. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas “border czar” and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will “tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe.”
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
KSAT 12
“We are humans back here”: As Texas hunger strike wanes, prisoners speak out against solitary confinement
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions. In solitary confinement, Texas prisoners have watched through narrow cell windows as their peers lose grip on reality. Many have witnessed men take their own lives. With thousands kept in the dangerously isolating conditions, often for years or decades, a group of...
brownwoodnews.com
Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land
A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
newsnationnow.com
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers
(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?
Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it's become a popular destination for certain travelers. "It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a trip...
Connecticut may exonerate people accused of witchcraft
More than 375 years since the first person was executed in the American colonies for witchcraft, lawmakers may exonerate those accused in the Connecticut witch trials.
fox26houston.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
