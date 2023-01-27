ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Pet Pride Completes $1.2M Expansion

By Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2juy_0kTrMRri00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Locally, some pet owners and animal shelters are finding it difficult to book appointments at veterinary hospitals. One no-kill cat shelter, Pet Pride, just completed their expansion which will help get cats primed for adoption. Pet Pride in Victor was able to adopt out 570 cats last year and they plan to double that number with their new facility. This $1.2 million dollar project will give them that chance while also speeding up the process.

Those at Pet Pride are trying to rescue as many cats as they can. They’ve been quietly saving homeless cats for the past 45 years, but they realized there was a greater need in the Rochester area. The Vice President of Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary, Marlies Sullivan says they now have a wonderful facility that is going to help adopt out more cats because of its capacity.

This expansion will double the number of cats they’re able to take in, by offering enrichment opportunities as well. This includes Kitten Castle for the little ones, which is kept separate from the other areas of the facility to keep the immunocompromised kittens safe. It also includes a home-like atmosphere to keep the cats from getting too stressed. Often, animals are stressed in a shelter and Pet Pride’s goal is to de-stress the animals while they’re in their care. At Pet Pride, the cats also roam freely, but when they do want to hide, there are also large enclosures with areas for food, water, and litter. In addition to all this space, Pet Pride offers what they call “catios,” to allow for the cats to spend time outside. There they can watch deer and birds on the property.

While enrichment is important, the money is also going towards a new surgical suite to cut down on the amount of time it takes to get cats at their facility neutered and spayed. The cats need this before they can be adopted out and it usually takes about four to six weeks to get appointments. Pet Pride Shelter Operations Manager Kari Labounty says they were transporting cats to four different vet hospitals to do so. Now with their new surgical suite, they can perform these operations on site and it’s less stressful for the cats.

In the near future, organizers at Pet Pride are planning to provide educational services and activities like animal CPR training, learning programs for kids, and kitten yoga. They are also looking for more volunteers, fosters, and adoption ambassadors.

Pet Pride is open daily for appointments. They also welcome walk-ins Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information about adopting or volunteering, you can visit www.petprideny.org

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Bernunzio Uptown Music, an East End staple, to open again

Bernunzio Uptown Music is reopening its storefront after nearly three years. Bernunzio Uptown Music, a staple of the East End and a popular spot for jam sessions, will open its East Avenue storefront to walk-in customers again after shutting its doors nearly three years ago in response to the pandemic. John Bernunzio, the owner of the musical instrument shop, wrote on the business’s website and Facebook...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Can’t Miss Shows in Rochester This February

We can’t predict if there is ever going to be any significant snow in Rochester this winter, but we can predict you’ll have a blast if you follow our recommendations for live music in February. As much as we’d like to have at least some of the white stuff to enjoy, hopefully not enough to impede your access to any of these shows or to cause any weather-related cancellations. Get out there and support your local bands and venues.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester faith community gathers to honor Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester faith leaders came together with the community Tuesday night in honor of Tyre Nichols, and to condemn the actions of those police officers in Memphis. Faith leaders say they hope the discussions will open the path to solutions. They say Tyre Nichols’ death hits home to the Rochester community, comparing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Winter Getaway: Ski Retreat, Comfort Food, & Local Brews in Livingston County

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Who’s ready for a winter adventure? From hiking and skiing to indulging in comfort food, now is the perfect time to rally up your closest friends and plan a little weekend getaway. Luckily, for you, we know just the place offering all this and more. And the best part is, it is only about an hour drive from the city of Buffalo!
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Fall in love with Webster, starting Wednesday!

The Village of Webster’s second annual Fall in Love With Webster month-long community celebration begins Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring four weeks of merchant discounts and special events, all embracing the theme of love. Almost three dozen business owners are participating, offering discounts or hosting special events all month, with...
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester leaders call on Gov. Hochul to send more funding to the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to provide more financial aid to the city to combat crime. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, State Senators Samra Brouk and Jeremy Cooney, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, and others gathered Monday to say the current state revenue sharing system “Aid and Incentives for Municipalities” […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golisano Children’s Hospital implements new technology to enhance procedural communication

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Golisano Children’s Hospital has introduced new technology to enhance procedural communication on a day-to-day basis. Back in November, Elemeno Health introduced its digital platform to Golisano, with the goal of more effective communication between nurses and doctors, in the palm of their hands.  “Tremendous disorganization within the actual operations at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy