Raleigh, NC

Family of murdered Franklin Co. 19-year-old calls for justice; investigators share details of fatal shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Franklin County over the weekend is calling for justice. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they’re sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police responded to the report of a shooting overnight, an occurrence that has been increasingly common since the beginning of the new year. Through Jan. 21, which is the most recent date for which the police department was able to provide data, there had been 85 reported shootings in the Bull City; 14 people were injured and one died.
DURHAM, NC
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
