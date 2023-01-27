Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
Related
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Durham shooting
Durham police say they got a call about a shooting on Sudbury Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Apex while trying to resell watch
APEX, N.C. — A man told Apex police he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to resell a watch. Police said three people met the man around 9:30 Monday night in the 400 block of West Street in Apex. Two people showed interest in the watch, but the man couldn't settle on a price.
Family of murdered Franklin Co. 19-year-old calls for justice; investigators share details of fatal shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Franklin County over the weekend is calling for justice. Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said Hamilton Woods Jr. was murdered in Youngsville early Sunday morning, and they’re sharing new details about the minutes leading up to the shooting.
Moore County sheriff IDs woman airlifted with gunshot wound after ‘domestic’ shooting
Moore County authorities say a shooting that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital is being investigated as a domestic incident.
Raeford man arrested after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl
SANFORD, N.C. — On Monday just before 9 p.m. officers with the Sanford Police Department were called to a Dollar General after a man inside the store exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. The incident happened at the Dollar General located at 2237 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Sanford. The...
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police responded to the report of a shooting overnight, an occurrence that has been increasingly common since the beginning of the new year. Through Jan. 21, which is the most recent date for which the police department was able to provide data, there had been 85 reported shootings in the Bull City; 14 people were injured and one died.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 1 shot in Edgecombe County, deputies say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are looking for a suspect after a man was shot over the weekend. The shooting was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Pinetops-Crisp Road, just south of Pinetops, according to a Monday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
WRAL
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a man sentenced to life in prison spoke for the first time with WRAL News on Monday. Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. At the time, and to this day, he is married to Briana Dargan, who said she is still trying to understand what happened to her family.
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
1 person seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Skibo Road in Fayetteville is back open after a pedestrian was struck by a car overnight.
'Enough to kill everyone in Nash County,' 2 kilograms of meth, heroin laced with fentanyl seized in traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Nash County deputies recovered nearly $1 million in drugs after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Sheriff Keith Stone, the interdiction task force made a traffic stop in Nash County, where they seized two kilograms of drugs. The drugs, which were wrapped in a plastic...
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
13-year-old arrested for threats made against multiple schools in Wayne County
A 13-year-old was arrested for making threats of violence against multiple schools in Wayne County Tuesday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, investigators linked Instagram posts to the 13-year-old after being made aware of the posts by officials in the school system. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged on...
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0