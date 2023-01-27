Looking for locally grown foods? Find a winter Farmers Market
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite a limited growing season, Farmers Markets in Massachusetts are still available during the winter months.
The Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) website provides a listing of local winter farmers markets across the state.Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
There are multiple locations in the Pioneer Valley:
EASTHAMPTON : Easthampton Winter Farmers’ Market: Sundays every other week starting Jan. 8 through April 2, 10am-2pm, Eastworks Building, 116 Pleasant Street
GREENFIELD: Greenfield Winter Farmers’ Market, last one of the season Saturday, February 18, 10am-1pm, Second Congregational Church, 16 Court Square
HADLEY : Winter Farmers’ Market @ the Hampshire Mall, Saturdays February 4- March 18, 10am-2pm, 376 Russell Street
HOLYOKE : First and third Saturdays of the month, 10am-2pm, Holyoke War Memorial, 310 Appleton Street
HOLYOKE/GREENFIELD : Atlas Farm Winter Mobile Market:
Holyoke Sites :
- Tuesdays & Thursdays
- Coughlin Apartments (300 Walnut Street) 10:00am-11:30am
- Zielinski Apartments (70 Walnut Street) 11:45am-1:15pm
- Falcetti Towers (475 Maple Street) 1:45pm-3:15pm
Greenfield Sites:
- Tuesdays- Oak Courts (1 Oak Courts) 4:00pm-5:30pm
- Thursdays- Elm Terrace (1 Elm Terrace) 4:00pm-5:30pm
NORTHAMPTON : Grow Food Northampton Winter Farmers’ Market, 2nd & 4th Saturdays of the month through March, 10-2pm, Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz Street
SPRINGFIELD: Indoor Winter Market – Springfield Downtown, 1st & 3rd Wednesdays through April, 11am-3pm, Tower Square, 1500 Main Street
SPRINGFIELD : Forest Park Winter Farmers’ Market, 1st and 3rd Saturdays through April, 10am-2pm, John B. Shea Bright Nights Technical Building, 300 Sumner AvenueCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1