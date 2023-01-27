ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Looking for locally grown foods? Find a winter Farmers Market

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTDmZ_0kTrLTfN00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite a limited growing season, Farmers Markets in Massachusetts are still available during the winter months.

The Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) website provides a listing of local winter farmers markets across the state.

Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs

There are multiple locations in the Pioneer Valley:

EASTHAMPTON : Easthampton Winter Farmers’ Market: Sundays every other week starting Jan. 8 through April 2, 10am-2pm, Eastworks Building, 116 Pleasant Street

GREENFIELD: Greenfield Winter Farmers’ Market, last one of the season Saturday, February 18, 10am-1pm, Second Congregational Church, 16 Court Square

HADLEY : Winter Farmers’ Market @ the Hampshire Mall, Saturdays February 4- March 18, 10am-2pm, 376 Russell Street

HOLYOKE : First and third Saturdays of the month, 10am-2pm, Holyoke War Memorial, 310 Appleton Street

HOLYOKE/GREENFIELD : Atlas Farm Winter Mobile Market:

Holyoke Sites :

  • Tuesdays & Thursdays
  • Coughlin Apartments (300 Walnut Street) 10:00am-11:30am
  • Zielinski Apartments (70 Walnut Street) 11:45am-1:15pm
  • Falcetti Towers (475 Maple Street) 1:45pm-3:15pm

Greenfield Sites:

  • Tuesdays- Oak Courts (1 Oak Courts) 4:00pm-5:30pm
  • Thursdays- Elm Terrace (1 Elm Terrace) 4:00pm-5:30pm

NORTHAMPTON : Grow Food Northampton Winter Farmers’ Market, 2nd & 4th Saturdays of the month through March, 10-2pm, Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz Street

SPRINGFIELD: Indoor Winter Market – Springfield Downtown, 1st & 3rd Wednesdays through April, 11am-3pm, Tower Square, 1500 Main Street

SPRINGFIELD : Forest Park Winter Farmers’ Market, 1st and 3rd Saturdays through April, 10am-2pm, John B. Shea Bright Nights Technical Building, 300 Sumner Avenue

