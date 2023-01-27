ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

91 Freeway's WB lanes to be shut down in Corona this weekend for resurfacing, ongoing repair work

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtLHF_0kTrLRtv00

The westbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is scheduled to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another.

Motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.

The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday between the 15 Freeway and Lincoln Avenue, with all five lanes out of service until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Four prior weekend shutdowns occurred in September, October and December. Only the December shutdown impacted westbound travel.

Officials said the current closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project" and the $270 million "15/91 Express Lanes Connector Project." The latter involves erecting two new connector bridges to transition traffic from express lanes on the eastbound 91 to the northbound 15 Freeway, and from southbound 15 to the westbound 91.

A groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in Corona, to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents.

The connector project, which began in April 2021, is expected to be completed in months. This weekend, crews will be removing old support beams, according to RCTC.

The refresh project, which started last summer, entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91. Work is in the wrap-up stage, though completion has been delayed by inclement weather.

A detour will be available this weekend, taking motorists to the westbound 60 Freeway via the15, after which they can return to Corona via the Corona Expressway, or proceed into Orange County via state Route 57.

Officials noted the westbound on- and off-ramps at Main Street, as well as the Lincoln exit ramp, will be closed within the roughly mile-long closure zone.

Operations may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
BEAUMONT, CA
onscene.tv

High Winds Blow Two Semi Trucks Onto Their Side | Eastvale

A strong gust of the Santa Ana Winds has toppled a semi truck. The truck was on an overpass heading North on the I15 connector when it was blown over. The driver is safe and sustained no injuries. The overpass will be closed while crews get the truck on its...
EASTVALE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection

MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according...
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Man dies after crashing into back of garbage truck in Riverside

A Riverside man died Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a parked garbage truck. According to the Riverside Police Department, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Scion sedan on Railroad Avenue around 2:40 p.m. For reasons that are still unclear, the man drifted into eastbound lanes and crashed into […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
menifee247.com

Collision on Menifee and Watson roads results in fatality

One person died and another received moderate injuries in a traffic collision at Menifee Road and Watson Road Sunday morning, police said. The collision occurred about 9:51 a.m., according to Menifee PD officer Anthony Clay. A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was heading eastbound on Watson Road and stopped at the stop sign at Menifee Road. For unknown reasons, the VW pulled onto Menifee Road in front of a 2017 Hundai Elantra, which a witness said was traveling southbound on Menifee Road at about 50-60 mph. There is no stop sign for motorists traveling on Menifee Road at that intersection.
MENIFEE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi

Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood

There's a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in a neighborhood in Coachella. Deputies are in the area of Balboa Street and Avenue 50. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept told News Channel 3 at 3:50 p.m. that they cannot confirm any specifics due to the active scene. Our crew at the The post Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson gives State of the City Address

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson delivered the annual State of the City Address on Jan. 26, highlighting economic development and efforts to reduce homelessness with a focus on eliminating youth homelessness in the coming year. “I didn’t run to be the mayor of Riverside to just be good,” Lock Dawson...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley

The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area.  Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy