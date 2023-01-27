ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Gabriel Owns His Own Company: Job Details, More

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHMay_0kTrLJ5L00
Courtesy of Gabriel P/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Gabriel met his fiancée Isabel during a business trip to Colombia. But what is Gabriel’s job? Keep reading for everything we know about what Gabriel does for a living.

Who Is Gabriel from ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Gabriel joined the 90 Day Fiancé family during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The Florida resident is a transgender man who met his fiancée in her native country of Colombia and was instantly attracted to her.

“I was like, ‘Dang, girl, she fine,'” he said during a preview clip of the season, originally shared by Entertainment Tonight. “She is, like, so beautiful. Like, my heart is just melting.”

After meeting at the home of a mutual friend, Gabriel explained that they “went out” that night.

“We was kissing, we was dancing, we was hugging,” he continued. “It was a great night. And Isabel told me she doesn’t have sex on the first night, which, I was kind of relieved because she did not know I was trans.”

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Gabriel’s Job?

Gabriel owns a clothing company called GMPwear, which stands for Get More Proud Wear. His company designs and sells underwear for “female to male transgender people who have not had their bottom surgery yet.” The unique design features a built-in “bulge,” which he said he came up with after an “uncomfortable” swimming incident.

“One day when I was younger, I was actually swimming and lo and behold, guess what. I’m swimming this way and my sock is swimming that way,” he recalled.

Gabriel continued, as he demonstrated how he makes the product by hand, saying, “If you look at a guy’s crotch, wearing shorts, you’re not gonna see a bulge. Barely ever. But if you’re a trans guy, just knowing that there’s nothing there, and there’s nothing under, it sucks.”

The reality star went on to say that customers love his product and “wear [them] on a regular basis.”

“A lot of people, they’ll write me saying, ‘I love your underwear so much. You’ve made me so much more confident,’” he said.

The TLC personality was in Colombia searching for a manufacturer for his company when he met Isabel.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
LEXINGTON, KY
Marie Claire

Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
realitytitbit.com

Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle

Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
FLORIDA STATE
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy