‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Gabriel Owns His Own Company: Job Details, More

Courtesy of Gabriel P/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Gabriel met his fiancée Isabel during a business trip to Colombia. But what is Gabriel’s job? Keep reading for everything we know about what Gabriel does for a living.

Who Is Gabriel from ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Gabriel joined the 90 Day Fiancé family during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The Florida resident is a transgender man who met his fiancée in her native country of Colombia and was instantly attracted to her.

“I was like, ‘Dang, girl, she fine,'” he said during a preview clip of the season, originally shared by Entertainment Tonight. “She is, like, so beautiful. Like, my heart is just melting.”

After meeting at the home of a mutual friend, Gabriel explained that they “went out” that night.

“We was kissing, we was dancing, we was hugging,” he continued. “It was a great night. And Isabel told me she doesn’t have sex on the first night, which, I was kind of relieved because she did not know I was trans.”

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Gabriel’s Job?

Gabriel owns a clothing company called GMPwear, which stands for Get More Proud Wear. His company designs and sells underwear for “female to male transgender people who have not had their bottom surgery yet.” The unique design features a built-in “bulge,” which he said he came up with after an “uncomfortable” swimming incident.

“One day when I was younger, I was actually swimming and lo and behold, guess what. I’m swimming this way and my sock is swimming that way,” he recalled.

Gabriel continued, as he demonstrated how he makes the product by hand, saying, “If you look at a guy’s crotch, wearing shorts, you’re not gonna see a bulge. Barely ever. But if you’re a trans guy, just knowing that there’s nothing there, and there’s nothing under, it sucks.”

The reality star went on to say that customers love his product and “wear [them] on a regular basis.”

“A lot of people, they’ll write me saying, ‘I love your underwear so much. You’ve made me so much more confident,’” he said.

The TLC personality was in Colombia searching for a manufacturer for his company when he met Isabel.