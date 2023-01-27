ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
POWELL, OH
Light Reading

Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June

Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Bed Bath & Beyond among slew of stores closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some 140 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are shutting down as the company teeters on bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. released a list of stores on Monday that would be closing across the United States. Included inside was the storefront near the Easton […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives State of the State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave his State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday and said Ohio is “on the move.” “We meet at a time of great opportunity for Ohio,” DeWine said. “It is also a time of great challenges.”  DeWine laid out his budget plan during […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Confluence Cast: Eastland Mall

Eastland Mall, once a thriving hub of retail activity in Columbus, has closed its doors for good. Historian Doug Motz takes a look back at the history of the mall and examines its impact on the local community, the retail industry, and the city as a whole. We also discuss the political fights that have always followed developments in Columbus and the need to look at the plan for the neighborhood now that Eastland is gone.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Front Office Sports

Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022

The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Planting, selling Bradford pears now illegal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) – Ohio has added another plant to its list of invasive plants with a law that now makes it illegal to plant, sell or grow Callery pears, also called Bradford pears, in the Buckeye State. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Callery pear...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cup O’ Joe to open location in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coffee fanatics can soon find a Cup O’ Joe at two locations in Columbus. The Clintonville coffee shop on North High Street is poised to open a storefront Downtown this week, making it the second Cup O’ Joe location in the city, according to Amy Warner, the company’s director of operations. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes

An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
OHIO STATE

