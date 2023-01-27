ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports January 30, 2023

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) enforced coyote-hunting, snowmobile, and angling activity around Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties. Enforcement action for the week included multiple anglers without licenses as well as anglers possessing marijuana. Various angling violations were also addressed. Assistance was given to CO Hams with a careers talk at Warroad High School.
Pheasant feeding discouraged despite snowy winter

Well-meaning practice can put wildlife in harm’s way. Animal-loving Minnesotans who leave corn for hungry pheasants at this time of year could be doing more harm than good, say wildlife experts with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DNR wildlife managers have seen corn spread along roadsides, likely to...
Governor Walz signs reproductive freedom into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, into law Tuesday. The governor’s office said the PRO Act establishes that every Minnesotan has a fundamental right to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to obtain an abortion.
