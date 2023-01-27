Read full article on original website
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports January 30, 2023
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) enforced coyote-hunting, snowmobile, and angling activity around Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties. Enforcement action for the week included multiple anglers without licenses as well as anglers possessing marijuana. Various angling violations were also addressed. Assistance was given to CO Hams with a careers talk at Warroad High School.
Accused Medenwald killer was on supervised release in Minnesota for drug crimes
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Breckenridge, Minn. man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger was sentenced to seven...
Pheasant feeding discouraged despite snowy winter
Well-meaning practice can put wildlife in harm’s way. Animal-loving Minnesotans who leave corn for hungry pheasants at this time of year could be doing more harm than good, say wildlife experts with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DNR wildlife managers have seen corn spread along roadsides, likely to...
Governor Walz signs reproductive freedom into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, into law Tuesday. The governor’s office said the PRO Act establishes that every Minnesotan has a fundamental right to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to obtain an abortion.
