wamc.org
Vermont Governor and VA officials focus on new law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances
Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing today focused on the PACT Act, a new federal law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials. According to the Veterans Administration the PACT, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, Act expands VA health care for all veterans exposed to toxic substances such as burn pits and Agent Orange during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 conflicts. It also requires toxic exposure screenings for every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
waste360.com
Vermont's Biennal Report Shows Lack of Waste Diversion Progress Despite Legislation
Vermont legislators passed Act 148, also known as the Universal Recycling Law, in 2012, which was meant to accelerate recycling in the state. The law banned all recyclables and organics such as yard waste and food scraps from regular municipal waste bins in an effort to boost Vermont's recycling rate to 50 percent.
NH DHHS: Continuous Medicaid Coverage Ending for 102,000 Individuals
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announces its plans to resume regular Medicaid eligibility and enrollment operations beginning on April 1, 2023. Last year, Congress passed legislation ending this continuous coverage, which is now set to end on March 31, 2023. Since...
VTDigger
Vermont awarded $23M grant to support children, families and the early childhood system
Jan. 31, 2023 (MONTPELIER, Vt.)—Vermont has been awarded a $23 million federal grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system, support the early childhood workforce and improve the quality and availability of services for children from birth to age 8. The Preschool Development Grant (PDG) Renewal Grant will provide the state with approximately $7.7 million per year for three years (2023–2025), with $2 million of subgrants going to local communities annually to support mental health care for children and families, high-quality child care and family engagement along with support for the early childhood workforce.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
WCAX
Report: Act 250 reforms key to Vt. farm viability
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposed Act 250 land use reforms could help farms remain viable by allowing them to diversify their business models, according to a report to the Vermont Legislature. The report from the Natural Resources Board says there are too many regulatory barriers from the state agency of...
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
WCAX
Vt. report outlines improvements to system for treating eating disorders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report out Tuesday details solutions to improve the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. It’s a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic, according to experts. Families and providers say the state lacks enough options for families whose loved ones --- especially young adults and teens -- are struggling with an eating disorder. And lawmakers last session told the health and mental health departments to create a working group to find out what the state needs to treat them.
WCAX
Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second year in a row, some Vermonters are able to get their degrees for free. That’s thanks to the 802 Opportunity Grant funded by the state to give free tuition to the Community College of Vermont for students who make less than $75,000 a year.
VTDigger
Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?
On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
DVM 360
Vermont emergency veterinary clinic now offers exotic animal care
Exotics department run by only veterinarian in the state with such advanced and progressive training in exotic pet care. The Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists (BEVS) has opened a new department for exotic animals. “We’ve treated a variety of small mammals over the years, and just like our love for...
This Year-round Rail Trail in Vermont Will Connect 18 Small Towns Along 93 Gorgeous Miles
The trail, which is slated to be completed in the spring, will be the longest in New England.
vermontbiz.com
Register for a Vermont Farm Bureau Winter Workshop!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Farm Bureau is hosting a Winter Workshop Series featuring three great topics. These workshops are free in-person opportunities in February, March, and April. The full schedule is below!. February 2nd. Join the Vermont Farm Bureau for an informational session on grant...
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
WCAX
Made in VT: Slow Process
Vermont seniors honored at the Statehouse for their achievements in this year's 2023 Presidential Scholars ceremony. As Vt. braces for brutal cold, vets caution to ‘bring the pets inside’. Updated: 13 hours ago. It’s going to be a frigid week with temperatures expected to dip into the minus 20s...
Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations
Biddeford Internet Corp., also known as GWI, has been transferred ValleyNet’s operating agreement to manage ECFiber, assuming responsibility for ValleyNet’s obligations and 27 employees based at its Royalton offices, the parties announced. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maine firm takes over ValleyNet operations.
WCAX
Expanding access to safe storage sites
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a renewed emphasis on a firearms storage program in Vermont. “This is a program that keeps people safe, and makes sure that guns are stored safely,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark,. The Firearms Storage Program is used when an individual is ordered...
compassvermont.com
Tapped Out? Vermont's 74 Breweries Lead a Nationwide Craft Beer Glut
There are 74 breweries in Vermont, one for every 5,856 legal drinkers in the Green Mountain State resident. Considering that some craft brewers whip up as many as 75 beer flavors each year, you can get drunk just from reading this. Vermont is Number 1 in the United States when...
VTDigger
Baruth’s priorities are not Vermont’s
We are barely a couple weeks into the new legislative session and certainly there are plenty of challenges Vermont faces. Housing, child care, homelessness, one of the highest per-capita taxed states, and on. So does our new Senate leader rise to the challenge? No. He introduces multiple bills to slay...
Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council
A dispute at a meeting earlier this month laid bare a frustration over equity and inclusion on the council, which plays a key role in strategizing the state’s efforts to combat climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council.
