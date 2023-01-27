Perry, UNT haven't forgotten loss to UTEP heading into Saturday showdown at the Super Pit

Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
UNT alumni team Bleed Green announces return for 2023 tournament
Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event. The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
Ice pushes back UNT’s signing day press conference, but big announcements are still expected
North Texas is counting down the hours now until national signing day. The first Wednesday in February comes as early as possible this year, which didn’t do UNT any favors as it looks to wrap up the first signing class of coach Eric Morris’ tenure. The February signing...
UNT just landed one of its highest-rated recruits ever in Houston linebacker Jayven Anderson
North Texas has enjoyed quite a few recruiting wins since Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December. None quite measure up to what UNT accomplished Monday when Galena Park North Shore linebacker/safety Jayven Anderson committed to UNT. Anderson is rated No. 54 nationally among linebackers...
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
Man struck, killed after running onto I-20 near Waskom
WASKOM, Texas - A Grand Prairie man was struck and killed by a truck-trailer after he ran onto Interstate 20 near Waskom Monday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Hunter J. Dorram, 23, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said. A preliminary investigation shows that a truck-trailer...
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
