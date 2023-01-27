Perry, UNT haven't forgotten loss to UTEP heading into Saturday showdown at the Super Pit

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.

