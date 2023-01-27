ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announces retirement again

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and all-around NFL legend Tom Brady is retiring — what seems like for good this time. Brady made the announcement in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.
TAMPA, FL

