40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
Suspect identified in triple shooting of family in their Macon driveway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators have identified a suspect in the triple shooting of a family in Macon that left a man dead. A man, his wife, and their daughter were all shot while standing in the driveway of their Thoroughbred Lane home on January 21, 2023. The man, later identified as PinalKumar Patel, died from his injuries.
UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County
UPDATE (1/31/23):. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel earlier this month. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects. He’s currently being held at...
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
6-hour standoff ends after man shot, arrested on Somerset Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A six-hour standoff ended Tuesday afternoon after officers and a Warner Robins man exchanged gunfire. Officers from the Warner Robins Police Department as well as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Houston County Sheriff's Office had a neighborhood blocked off as they tried to negotiate with the 32-year-old man.
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
Ga. man arrested after leading deputies on chase through multiple counties
Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips to help end the pursuit on Highway 57 near McIntyre.
UPDATE: GBI investigating after 35-year-old man shoots East Dublin officer at trailer park
DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:. According to the GBI, the East Dublin Police Department asked for help in investigating after two people were shot, including a police officer. A release from the GBI says the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday about shots fired in the Ponderosa...
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
Deputies say man tries to rob bank, fails, turns himself in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Mercer University Drive. A call was put into 911 just after 11:00 on Friday morning and deputies responded to Truist Bank, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Reports state that...
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
Milledgeville men have really tough time staying out of prison
Both men have spent the majority of their adult lives in prison, and now they're both back behind bars once again. Those two men are Demarcus Denard Braddy, 30, and Jaylan Latrell Mason, 22. The pair was locked up on Jan. 20 following a tense car chase through town that culminated atop the Franklin Street railroad tracks, one involving stolen property and a stolen gun. Braddy, the driver, reportedly "almost ran over a state trooper."
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting
That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase
JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
Operation Hamburglar twin suspects transferred to jail on 17th birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In connection to a string of armed robberies that took place in early-2022 dubbed by law enforcement as "Operation Hamburglar", twin brothers Shavawn and Vashawn Coleman were arrested and put into the YDC with no names or faces to be put to the crimes. That changed...
