Bibb County, GA

wgxa.tv

Suspect identified in triple shooting of family in their Macon driveway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators have identified a suspect in the triple shooting of a family in Macon that left a man dead. A man, his wife, and their daughter were all shot while standing in the driveway of their Thoroughbred Lane home on January 21, 2023. The man, later identified as PinalKumar Patel, died from his injuries.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County Fire Captain: Three arrests for three arsons in the last month

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are in jail for three different arsons in Baldwin County. The first fire in the series of three happened on December 17, 2022, off Shana Drive. Investigators say the single-story home had no utilities at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss. Using witness statements, and analysis of burn patterns, investigators say an ignitable liquid was used in the bedroom to start the fire. They arrested 36-year-old Pamela Crutchfield and charged her with arson and false statements.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired

UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies say man tries to rob bank, fails, turns himself in

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Mercer University Drive. A call was put into 911 just after 11:00 on Friday morning and deputies responded to Truist Bank, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Reports state that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
baldwin2k.com

Milledgeville men have really tough time staying out of prison

Both men have spent the majority of their adult lives in prison, and now they're both back behind bars once again. Those two men are Demarcus Denard Braddy, 30, and Jaylan Latrell Mason, 22. The pair was locked up on Jan. 20 following a tense car chase through town that culminated atop the Franklin Street railroad tracks, one involving stolen property and a stolen gun. Braddy, the driver, reportedly "almost ran over a state trooper."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
baldwin2k.com

More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting

That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
