Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

Jesus Baez sentenced to 9 months in jail for stabbings in Northampton

An 18-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges arising from a pair of stabbings outside of a Northampton apartment complex in August 2022. Jesus Baez, formerly of Northampton but now a Springfield resident, faced charges after allegedly stabbing two people outside of the Meadowbrook Apartments at 491 Bridge Road in Florence, a village of Northampton. Baez was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the 1993 killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen. Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will host a press conference Wednesday at his Springfield office at 11 a.m. to share new evidence related to the investigation into the girl’s killing in hopes to seek the public’s assistance, the DA’s office said Tuesday.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mall homicide suspect held without right to bail

HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of opening fire in the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside and killing a bystander is being held without a right to bail following his arraignment in Holyoke District Court Monday morning. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle in Springfield, is accused of killing Trung...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’

Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz sentenced to probation for misleading investigators during Nathan Bill’s assault probe

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz was sentenced to a suspended, two-year jail sentence for misleading investigators probing an assault involving off-duty officers outside Nathan Bill’s bar in 2015. The sentencing followed a guilty verdict rendered by Hampden Superior Court Judge David Hodge on Jan. 25 after a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing

A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Woman dies from stabbing injuries in Springfield, police say

A woman died in the early hours Sunday morning in Springfield after a reported stabbing, according to a police statement. Authorities did not disclose the woman’s identity and an investigation into the incident is ongoing by Springfield Police Department’s homicide unit and the Hampden District Attorneys’s Office. No arrests were announced as of Monday at 11 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

