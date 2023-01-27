Read full article on original website
Jesus Baez sentenced to 9 months in jail for stabbings in Northampton
An 18-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges arising from a pair of stabbings outside of a Northampton apartment complex in August 2022. Jesus Baez, formerly of Northampton but now a Springfield resident, faced charges after allegedly stabbing two people outside of the Meadowbrook Apartments at 491 Bridge Road in Florence, a village of Northampton. Baez was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of child enticement charges
SPRINGFIELD — Former Westfield Firefighter Richard Paul was found not guilty by a judge in Hampden County Superior Court this week of a charge of child enticement stemming from an investigation in 2021. Paul, 42, of Southampton, was arrested in March 2021 after police said he had been having...
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday
The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the 1993 killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen. Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will host a press conference Wednesday at his Springfield office at 11 a.m. to share new evidence related to the investigation into the girl’s killing in hopes to seek the public’s assistance, the DA’s office said Tuesday.
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect held without right to bail
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of opening fire in the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside and killing a bystander is being held without a right to bail following his arraignment in Holyoke District Court Monday morning. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle in Springfield, is accused of killing Trung...
Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’
Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
Olin Schwenger-Sartz, of Heath, to serve 5 years after firing guns at friends
A Heath man admitted in court Tuesday to becoming drunk and chasing two friends through the woods while firing guns at them, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s Office said. Olin Schwenger-Sartz, 39, pleaded guilty to 10 charges Tuesday, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder,...
Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz sentenced to probation for misleading investigators during Nathan Bill’s assault probe
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz was sentenced to a suspended, two-year jail sentence for misleading investigators probing an assault involving off-duty officers outside Nathan Bill’s bar in 2015. The sentencing followed a guilty verdict rendered by Hampden Superior Court Judge David Hodge on Jan. 25 after a...
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing
A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an employee in the crowded Holyoke Mall Saturday night told police he discharged his gun in self-defense and hit the wrong man. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle, Springfield, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault with...
Woman dies from stabbing injuries in Springfield, police say
A woman died in the early hours Sunday morning in Springfield after a reported stabbing, according to a police statement. Authorities did not disclose the woman’s identity and an investigation into the incident is ongoing by Springfield Police Department’s homicide unit and the Hampden District Attorneys’s Office. No arrests were announced as of Monday at 11 a.m.
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, police say
Update 4:45 p.m. ET: Longmeadow police release photos of Berkshire Bank robbery suspect. The Longmeadow Police Department is investigating an alleged bank robbery on Monday morning, an official said. Captain Carl Mazzaferro said that officers were alerted to the robbery around 11 a.m. after a male suspect passed a note...
Worcester settles lawsuit claiming police lied about handling of phone in arrest
Worcester paid out $272,500 to settle a civil lawsuit filed by a man accusing a police captain of unlawfully searching his cell phone and lying about it during court testimony, court records show. Carlos Alvarez Jr., a former Worcester man, filed the lawsuit in January 2020, alleging that Worcester Police...
Longmeadow police release photos of Berkshire Bank robbery suspect
As Longmeadow police investigate a Monday-morning robbery of the Berkshire Bank, authorities are turning to the public to ask for more information about the unidentified suspects. A male and an unidentified accomplice reportedly robbed the bank at 138 Longmeadow St. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according...
Heavy police presence outside of Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says
Update 1:47 p.m. ET: Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says. Several cruisers from the Longmeadow Police Department were seen blocking the entrance to the Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow on Monday morning, according to Western Mass News. At least six police cruisers were reportedly on-scene at the...
Missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard’s son said dad struggling mentally
The son of missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard – who police said was last seen walking out of Marlborough Hospital the morning of Jan. 22 and has not been seen since – told MassLive he believes his father’s alleged history of mental health-related illness could be part of the reason he’s missing.
AG’s office nets win in Nathan Bill’s police assault, cover-up prosecution
SPRINGFIELD — City Police Officer Jose Diaz caught the first felony conviction in the protracted investigation into a 2015 brawl between off-duty police and four Black men outside Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant — providing a much-needed win for the state Attorney General’s office. Diaz, 58,...
