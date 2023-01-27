ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Hiring of Brown Has Extended Championship Window

By Kayla Skinner
 4 days ago

The Houston Astros have considerably extended their championship window with the signing of Dana Brown as their new general manager.

The Houston Astros signed Dana Brown as their new general manager on Thursday. Not only is he more than capable of taking over the helm of the most talented team in baseball, but his qualifications indicate he will be able to maintain that championship level.

During his time with the Atlanta Braves as their Vice President of Scouting, Brown helped the Braves identify, develop, and then extend some of the best and brightest.

As he steps into this new role, the Astros, specifically owner Jim Crane, is betting on the fact that he will continue to apply the same principles in Houston.

According to Michael Schwab , one rival front office executive stated that by the Astros hiring of Brown that "their championship window just extended 5-7 years longer.”

Couple his talents of finding and developing players with the propensity to sign stars to ultra-team friendly deals and now the Astros have a path to continue being a juggernaut in the sport.

Brown also has a knack for bringing the best minds together and setting forward a culture that is conducive to success and winning.

It's not often one can say that they made the "perfect" hire. But when we look back on this move in three to five years, we would wager that this particular hire will be pretty close.

