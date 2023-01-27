Scottie Pippen Explained Why He Wasn't In The Original Space Jam With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen couldn't be a part of the original Space Jam movie and a couple of years ago, he revealed the reason.

Scottie Pippen has become a controversial figure around the NBA circles recently after he went off on former teammate and supposed friend Michael Jordan, starting a crusade against His Airness in 2021, pretty much ending their friendship for good if there ever was one.

Back in the 80s and 90s, Jordan and Pippen were a synonym for success, and they really enjoyed it with the Chicago Bulls, going to six NBA Finals and winning every single one of them, creating one of the best duos in league history and being part of the greatest team of all time .

Knowing how close they were during their playing days, it was odd not to see Scottie Pippen having a role in Space Jam, which premiered in 1996. At the time of the release, the Chicago Bulls were just starting the 1996-97 NBA season, where they would win their 5th NBA championship and the second consecutive since Jordan came back from retirement.

Scottie Pippen Reveals The Reason Behind His Absence From The First Space Jam Movie

During that time, and even years after the movie was premiered, many people wondered why Scottie Pippen didn't have the tiniest role in it, and the legendary player answered that question a couple of years ago. Talking with TMZ Sports, the point forward revealed he was injured.

"I think I was injured or recovering from offseason injuries," he said. "I wasn't able to participate."

Seeing how bad Pippen felt about Michael Jordan's treatment towards him , perhaps he didn't want to share off-court time with his teammate, and those injuries were the perfect excuse for the legendary No. 33.

Now, Scottie and MJ are done, and the worst part for Pippen is that his ex-wife and Michael's son Marcus are dating , which probably didn't sit well with the six-time NBA champion.

What appeared to be a really close friendship turned out to be something else, and it's sad that the reality was nothing as good as our imagination.

