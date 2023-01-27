ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LW8S_0kTrJf5x00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State.

Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19.

The athletic department said Friday in a news release that Woodson was “doing great” and the medical team believes he will be able to coach Saturday night.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

Woodson returned to his alma mater last season after spending a quarter-century coaching in the NBA. Under Woodson’s guidance, the Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) ended a five-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Indiana opened this season as the Big Ten favorite, but three straight January losses sent them tumbling out of The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season. The Hoosiers have rebounded by winning four straight, and a victory over the Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6) could put them back in the rankings.

Indiana is currently three games behind 3 1/2 games behind No. 1 Purdue but is tied for fifth in the Big Ten, just one game behind second-place Rutgers.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Indiana basketball jumps into the Week 13 AP Top 25 to No. 21

After spending three weeks off the AP Top 25, Indiana basketball returns and jumps to No. 21 in the Week 13 polls after winning five straight games. Finally! It seems as if all the Hoosiers needed was to be doubted and unranked for them to kick things into gear. Since being unranked after Week 9, the Hoosiers are 5-1 with double-digit victories over No. 18 Wisconsin, on the road against Illinois, Michigan State, and Ohio State.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Hoosiers back in at No. 21

Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nothing tastes better than food that not only fills your stomach but touches your heart and soul. Friday’s “Tasty Takeout” is His Place Eatery. James Jones joined “All Indiana” to share a few popular items on the menu of the restaurant at 6916 E. 30th St. That’s at Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman dead in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side on Friday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located near the intersection of 96th Street and Village Way. Officers reported finding an adult female located inside a home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
leoweekly.com

This Gorgeous Southern Indiana House Has A Secret Vault [PHOTOS]

Peer closely into the basement of this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Southern Indiana home and you'll find yourself staring at your very own vault. Pop all your trinkets into one place, and never feel the need to reveal their value to visitors again. On a serious note, this house is a real...
BEDFORD, IN
Current Publishing

Childers to run for Zionsville at-large council seat

Republican candidate Liz Childers announced Jan. 27 she will run for an at-large position for Zionsville Town Council in the primary election May 2. Childers, a Zionsville resident for nine years, said she was looking for the appropriate opportunity to serve the Zionsville community. Childers is a Lugar Series graduate and works for Dauby, O’Connor, & Zaleski, LLC, an accounting firm, as director of marketing. The Lugar Series selects 20 Hoosier women to participate in political training to prepare Republican women for elected and appointed roles in government at the local, state, and federal levels.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
cityoflawrence.org

Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day 2023

The Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Spring Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm, at the Belzer Middle School parking lot, 7555 E 56th St. This event it hosted by the City of Lawrence Police Department. $5 requested donation...
LAWRENCE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy