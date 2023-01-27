Read full article on original website
Rep. Santos temporarily steps down from 2 committees amid ethics issues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, a move that comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Santos has faced numerous...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
WATCH: White House says Biden, Nichols family are calling for peaceful protests
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said President Joe Biden has been briefed about Tyre Nichols’ encounter with police but neither he nor White House officials have seen the video. Watch the briefing in the player above. Jean-Pierre said that Biden was joining Nichols family’s call for...
GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel defeats rival Harmeet Dhillon in party leadership vote
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel won her bid Friday to lead the GOP for two more years, prevailing in an election that highlighted fierce internal divisions that threaten to plague the party into the next presidential season. McDaniel, whom Donald Trump tapped as RNC chair in 2016, won the...
Video shows struggle during attack on Paul Pelosi
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the...
Former Twitter executives to testify on company’s handling of Hunter Biden story
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Twitter employees are expected to testify next week before the House Oversight Committee about the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The scheduled testimony, confirmed by the committee Monday, will be the first time the three...
House GOP seeks restrictions on presidential use of U.S. oil stockpile
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans have advanced a measure to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill approved Friday would require the government to...
Treasury Department to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority. The U.S. plans to borrow $932 billion during the January-to-March...
AP report: DOJ examining AI screening tool used by Pa. child welfare agency
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency following concerns that it could result in discrimination against families with disabilities, The Associated Press has learned. The interest from federal civil rights attorneys comes after an...
Low voter turnout in Tunisian elections casts doubt on future parliament’s legitimacy
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Voters in Tunisia massively shunned parliamentary elections seen as an important test for their president and their country’s troubled democracy, according to preliminary turnout figures Sunday. Independent observers reported scattered violations. Turnout was just 11.3 percent of Tunisia’s 8 million voters, according to preliminary...
UK Conservative Party chairman fired over alleged tax bill misconduct
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the chairman of the governing Conservative Party on Sunday for a “serious breach” of ethics rules in failing to come clean about a tax dispute. Sunak had faced days of pressure to sack Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he...
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on bipartisan infrastructure law at New York rail tunnel project
President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Biden on Feb. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10, the White House announced, a month after the storming of government buildings in the Brazilian capital by far-right protesters. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would discuss U.S....
U.S. accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms treaty by denying inspections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and U.S.-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration charged on Tuesday. The finding was delivered to Congress and summarized in a statement by the State Department. It follows months of...
