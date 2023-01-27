Apple Inc. AAPL would lead the week's big tech earnings news flow, with the company scheduled to report on Thursday after the close. No Massive Layoffs: The most widely seen tech theme of recent times — massive layoffs — may be absent from Apple’s scheme of things, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The tech giant will likely cut some costs around the edges, said the analyst. But he does not expect a mass layoff from Apple this week.

2 DAYS AGO