Read full article on original website
Related
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Will Apple Follow Tech Peers In Announcing A Mass Layoff This Week? Analyst Says iPhone Maker In A 'Unique' Position
Apple Inc. AAPL would lead the week's big tech earnings news flow, with the company scheduled to report on Thursday after the close. No Massive Layoffs: The most widely seen tech theme of recent times — massive layoffs — may be absent from Apple’s scheme of things, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The tech giant will likely cut some costs around the edges, said the analyst. But he does not expect a mass layoff from Apple this week.
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Pushing Rivalry Aside: Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Agree On How Good This Streaming Show Is
A rivalry between two of the richest people in the world has escalated over the years due to their respective space companies. Here’s one thing that Amazon.com, Inc. and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk can agree on. What Happened: Over the...
New Tesla Owner Lashes Out At Elon Musk Over Broken Steering Wheel: 'Am I Responsible For Manufacturing Defect?'
A Twitter user based in New Jersey shared details of what they said was a “horrific experience” in the middle of the highway as their new Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle’s steering wheel fell off. What Happened: The Twitter user, who goes by the name Prerak, tweeted at...
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Elon Musk Gives Important Tesla Cybertruck Production Update: 'It Is Incredible'
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck has evinced a lot of interest among customers and is touted as the next big thing in electric vehicles. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck. He paid the highest compliment to it and said, “It is incredible.”
Indonesia President Confident Of Winning Tesla EV Plant Investment Courtesy Of Battery Reserves And Subsidies
Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is confident about Tesla, Inc TSLA investing in a production facility in his country after doling out incentives ranging from tax breaks to a concession to mine nickel. Southeast Asia's largest economy wooed the EV giant since 2020 to tap its rich nickel ore...
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
Shares of vaccine developers soared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with buoyancy spilling into even the next year for some. Most of these stocks have pulled back notably from their COVID-19-vaccine-catalyzed peaks. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in...
T-Mobile US Revenue Declines In Q4, Hurt By Wireless Softness, Intense Rivalry
T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 2.5% year-on-year to $20.27 billion Wednesday, missing the consensus estimate of $20.6 billion. EPS of $1.18 beat the consensus of $1.10. Total service revenues increased 4% Y/Y to $15.5 billion. Postpaid service revenue grew by 7% Y/Y to $11.7 billion.
Google's Cell Network Provider Suffers Data Hack Bearing Connection To T-Mobile's Latest Breach
Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's cell network provider Google Fi was hit by a data breach related to the recent T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS hack. Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi disclosed suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a "limited amount" of Google Fi customer data.
Amid S&P 500's Rebound, Analyst Recommends Paring Back Positions: 'Breakout Is Going To Fool Most People'
The stock market has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, a welcome development following the dismal showing the previous year. The S&P 500 Index, a broader market gauge, fell about 19.5% in 2022 but has gained over 6% since then. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index is approaching...
Wolfspeed Likely To Divulge Germany EV Plant Details Worth €2B To Bail Out Carmakers From Chip Crisis
German chip supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and U.S. chipmaker Wolfspeed, Inc WOLF will likely share plans to build an electric vehicle chip plant in the Saarland region. The move coincided with carmakers like Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY and Volkswagen AG VWAGY battling a crisis of vital semiconductors for their electric vehicle transition, Reuters reports.
After-Hours Alert: Why Match Group Shares Are Tumbling
Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Match said fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $786.15 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $787.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Tinder app revenue was flat, while all other brands collectively declined 5% on a year-over-year basis.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0