Will Apple Follow Tech Peers In Announcing A Mass Layoff This Week? Analyst Says iPhone Maker In A 'Unique' Position

Apple Inc. AAPL would lead the week's big tech earnings news flow, with the company scheduled to report on Thursday after the close. No Massive Layoffs: The most widely seen tech theme of recent times — massive layoffs — may be absent from Apple’s scheme of things, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The tech giant will likely cut some costs around the edges, said the analyst. But he does not expect a mass layoff from Apple this week.
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
T-Mobile US Revenue Declines In Q4, Hurt By Wireless Softness, Intense Rivalry

T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 2.5% year-on-year to $20.27 billion Wednesday, missing the consensus estimate of $20.6 billion. EPS of $1.18 beat the consensus of $1.10. Total service revenues increased 4% Y/Y to $15.5 billion. Postpaid service revenue grew by 7% Y/Y to $11.7 billion.
After-Hours Alert: Why Match Group Shares Are Tumbling

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Match said fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $786.15 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $787.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Tinder app revenue was flat, while all other brands collectively declined 5% on a year-over-year basis.
