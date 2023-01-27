Big Lake picks up first win behind Sternquist’s record 37

Junior forward Rylie Sternquist was in her bag and broke out of a scoring slump in a big way. Sternquist scored at every level of the floor enroute to dropping a program-record 37 points.

“It feels refreshing honestly,” said Sternquist after the game. “And knowing that my team can pull off this win against a pretty decent team like Chisago Lakes. It’s really refreshing, especially after the season we had last year.”

Sternquist also said it felt really good to pick up their first win of the season after losing their first 11 games to start the season. “We all brought our A game. We all worked our best. We worked our butts off. I think we did really good as a team,” said Sternquist.

Big Lake led 27-19 at the break and maintained a healthy lead for most of the second half. The Wildcats went on a run to close the gap after the Hornets went through a stretch of turning the ball over, but were able to hold the lead at the line and held on to win 74-58.

Head Coach Rey Robinson implemented a new press to the defense that did a good job creating steals and trapping the ball handler in the corner to add more pressure on the offense. As a team, they came up with 14 steals, with senior guard Jessie Moyer snagging five herself.

The Hornets started the game on a 5-0 run for the first three and a half minutes. A tough shooting foul sent the Wildcats to the line for their first points. Big Lake was doing a good job of rotating and closing out in space defensively.

Both teams struggled with turnovers, which was a theme for both teams at separate points.

With 13:27 left in the first half Chisago Lakes scored their first bucket, but Sternquist answered with a three to increase the Hornet lead to 8-3. Just over a minute later, senior center Emma Jacobs got a bucket to fall and should have earned an and-one opportunity but regardless gave Big Lake a 10-5 lead.

That started a Big Lake scoring run. With 8:02 left in the first half, Sternquist drilled a mid-range jumper and after coming up with a steal Sternquist finished with a layup in transition as the Hornets led 18-7. Sternquist was outscoring the Wildcats herself with 12 points.

With 6:40 left junior guard Kadyn Dilger connected with junior forward Abigail Polacec on a nice bounce pass to go up 20-12.

The refs made their presence known and with some questionable calls. Chisago Lakes found themselves in the bonus with 6:04 left in the half and with 4:23 left Big Lake called timeout as the Wildcats cut into the Hornets’ lead, 22-16.

With 2:42 remaining eighth-grade guard Ashley Fitzgibbons stopped the bleeding with a three. With 21.6 seconds left, Sternquist was fouled on the break and drilled both free throws. Chisago Lakes made a free throw with 10 seconds remaining as Big Lake led 27-19 at halftime.

Sternquist entered the half with 12 points.

Chisago Lakes came out strong and began the second half on a 5-0 run and finally with 15:10 left Jacobs got the Hornets on the board with a corner three.

Big Lake went back to work and two minutes after Jacobs’ three-pointer, Sternquist drove down the lane and finished through plenty of traffic to earn herself an old-fashioned three-point play. The Hornets led 34-25 after she made her free throw. Immediately after Sternquist made two more free throws on the next possession. After those two foul shots, Big Lake stole the ball off the inbounds after doubling the ball handler and Sternquist made the hoop and the harm for another and-one. After she made the free throw Big Lake led 39-25 and Sternquist had 24.

With 12:18 left Big Lake forced a jump ball to gain possession and got a quick layup to go up 41-25.

In the second half, the Hornets initially did a great job defending without fouling and generated a plethora of Chisago Lakes’ turnovers.

Dilger was fouled with 11:42 left to put Big Lake in the bonus. With 10:06 remaining Fitzgibbons got a three to fall as suddenly the lead was 45-26.

It was at that point Big Lake coughed the ball over a few times and Robinson called timeout for Big Lake as the lead started to dwindle. The turnovers continued at first even after the timeout, but Sternquist kept up her scoring barrage to keep Chisago Lakes at bay.

Both teams began to pick up fouls and turnovers. With 2:30 left the Wildcats got it back to single digits after making a three. With 2:09 left Sternquist went to the line and uncharacteristically missed both. 20 seconds later Big Lake was called for a really touchy foul to give Chisago Lakes an and-one chance. They missed the foul shot, but Big Lake’s lead was just 62-55.

19 seconds later, Chisago Lakes senior guard Brianna Wille got t-ed up for spiking the ball after an out-of-bounds call went in Big Lake’s favor. Sternquist took both technical foul shots and on the ensuing possession got the lead back to double digits after making a layup. Chisago Lakes turned the ball over and the Hornets iced the game with free throws the rest of the way.

All of that led to Big Lake picking up their first win of the season. After scoring just 27 in the first half Big Lake scored 47 in the last 18 minutes en route to their first w.

“The girls earned it,” said Robinson after the final horn. “I think that’s what happens when our team plays together. We find our open people and everybody is willing to work hard and Rylie works hard day in and day out. So it’s fun to look up and see she had 37.”

Robinson mentioned that basketball is a game of turnovers and it all comes down to how a team rebounds. Big Lake had 26 rebounds, 11 of those coming from Sternquist.

The Hornets have definitely struggled with turnovers this season, which is their main Achilles’ heel. If they can find a way to limit their turnovers, it’ll go a long way to picking up more wins. Sternquist mentioned they know they have to be stronger with the ball. A lot of those turnovers come from mental mistakes so if they can clean those up that will help them not give away so many extra possessions. They have girls that can shoot from distance, but in order to use that strength they have to hold onto the rock.

Sternquist led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Fitzgibbons dropped 13 points with 1 rebound, 3 assists, and picked up 1 steal. Dilger scored 10 points and added 3 boards, and 4 assists. Jacobs had 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Big Lake (1-12, 1-3 Mississippi 8) was in St. Francis (2-12, 1-4) on Tuesday. On Friday they host the number two team in Class 3A, Becker (11-2, 6-0) at 7:15 p.m. for the first of four straight home games. On Monday, Jan. 30 the Hornets have Zimmerman (3-8) at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 31 Princeton (6-9, 3-3) at 6 p.m., and on Friday, Feb. 3 Monticello (12-3, 4-1) travels across the river for a 7 p.m. game.

Big Lake 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 67

A day after picking up their first win, Big Lake went on the road last Friday and fell 67-34 to Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sternquist led the way with 15 points and 7 rebounds. It was another turnover-heavy game as the Hornets gave up the rock 28 times, compared to just 14 by the Storm. The Storm had 14 steals to the Hornets’ 2. Dilger and sophomore guard Mya Knapp both had a steal.