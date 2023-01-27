ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

First Lady Murphy, Human Services Commissioner Adelman announce enhanced NJ FamilyCare maternal health care reimbursement

NEW JERSEY – First Lady Tammy Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Tuesday announced that NJ FamilyCare has increased reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care as part of ongoing efforts to improve birth outcomes and make New Jersey the safest, most equitable state in the nation to deliver and raise a baby.
wrnjradio.com

We must protect NJ farmland from foreign investors, Assemblyman Sauickie says

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey must protect its precious and valuable agricultural lands from potentially hostile foreign investors, Assemblyman Alex Sauickie said. Sauickie, the newest member of the Assembly and its Agriculture and Food Security Committee, said he is working hard to protect farmland and recently had a major reform of the state’s farmland preservation program pass the Assembly unanimously.
KANSAS STATE
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling testifies before NJ Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the ‘Uniform Electronic Wills Act’

NEW JERSEY – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling attended the New Jersey State Legislative Senate Judiciary Committee to provide her testimony regarding Senate Bill S2923 “Uniform Electronic Wills Act.”. At the invitation of Senate Judiciary Chairman, Senator Brian Stack (District 33), co-sponsor of S2923 with. Senator Joseph Pennacchio...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Transit student discount program expands to include part-time students

NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT is expanding its Student Pass fare option in a pilot program to include eligible part-time students. For the first time, beginning with February passes, in addition to full-time students, part-time degree-seeking students taking at least two courses will also be eligible for the Student Pass fare, which provides a 25-percent discount off the already discounted monthly pass at participating regional colleges and universities when purchased on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $653 million

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $653 million ($350.5 million cash value) for the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing. If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it would be the 8th largest grand prize won in the Powerball game. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no player matched all six...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy