wrnjradio.com
First Lady Murphy, Human Services Commissioner Adelman announce enhanced NJ FamilyCare maternal health care reimbursement
NEW JERSEY – First Lady Tammy Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Tuesday announced that NJ FamilyCare has increased reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care as part of ongoing efforts to improve birth outcomes and make New Jersey the safest, most equitable state in the nation to deliver and raise a baby.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill improving safety of roads and public transit for people with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities may soon be able to enjoy safer, more mobility friendly streets thanks to legislation sponsored by Senator Kristin Corrado and signed into law Monday by Governor Murphy. “I am extremely pleased that this bill was signed into law. These new...
wrnjradio.com
We must protect NJ farmland from foreign investors, Assemblyman Sauickie says
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey must protect its precious and valuable agricultural lands from potentially hostile foreign investors, Assemblyman Alex Sauickie said. Sauickie, the newest member of the Assembly and its Agriculture and Food Security Committee, said he is working hard to protect farmland and recently had a major reform of the state’s farmland preservation program pass the Assembly unanimously.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling testifies before NJ Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the ‘Uniform Electronic Wills Act’
NEW JERSEY – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling attended the New Jersey State Legislative Senate Judiciary Committee to provide her testimony regarding Senate Bill S2923 “Uniform Electronic Wills Act.”. At the invitation of Senate Judiciary Chairman, Senator Brian Stack (District 33), co-sponsor of S2923 with. Senator Joseph Pennacchio...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy establishes January 30 as Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed a joint resolution (AJR98) designating January 30 of each year as “Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution in New Jersey.”. The day of recognition honors the legacy of Fred Korematsu, an American civil rights activist of Japanese...
wrnjradio.com
Renters deserve more help. Assemblyman DePhillips will keep pushing until they get it.
NEW JERSEY – A Moody’s study found that the average American household is rent burdened, defined as spending 30% or more of their income on housing costs, for the first time in history. New Jersey has had this problem for years, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “This 30% is...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to incentivize decarbonization of concrete industry
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed bill S287, which provides corporation business tax (CBT) and gross income tax credits for costs of preparing environmental product declarations that assess the global warming potential of various concrete mixes and enable comparison of their environmental impacts. The bill further provides...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Transit student discount program expands to include part-time students
NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT is expanding its Student Pass fare option in a pilot program to include eligible part-time students. For the first time, beginning with February passes, in addition to full-time students, part-time degree-seeking students taking at least two courses will also be eligible for the Student Pass fare, which provides a 25-percent discount off the already discounted monthly pass at participating regional colleges and universities when purchased on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app.
wrnjradio.com
No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $653 million
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $653 million ($350.5 million cash value) for the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing. If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it would be the 8th largest grand prize won in the Powerball game. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no player matched all six...
wrnjradio.com
Alternating single-lane travel at Milford-Montague toll bridge’s New Jersey approach Jan. 31-Feb. 2
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Limited travel restrictions are scheduled in the vicinity of Milford-Montague (Route 206) Toll Bridge 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, to Thursday, February 2, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Alternating single lane travel patterns controlled by flaggers...
