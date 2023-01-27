NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT is expanding its Student Pass fare option in a pilot program to include eligible part-time students. For the first time, beginning with February passes, in addition to full-time students, part-time degree-seeking students taking at least two courses will also be eligible for the Student Pass fare, which provides a 25-percent discount off the already discounted monthly pass at participating regional colleges and universities when purchased on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO