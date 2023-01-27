ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

WSAW

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A 'Crumbl Cookie' is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy's Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it's celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday. The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau among Bed Bath & Beyond closures reported this week

Wausau's Bed Bath & Beyond appeared Monday on a list of planned store closures for the financially-troubled retailer, weeks after the company suggested potentially filing for bankruptcy protection. The company announced 87 closings Monday, a list that includes the Rib Mountain location. In September, the company announced closures of...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Crews investigating fire in Athens

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a mobile home on Plisch Street in Athens. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home. This is a developing story. More details will be added when they are...
ATHENS, WI
WSAW

Wausau Tennis Center gears up to host pickleball for Badger State Games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - "I usually describe it as if tennis and ping pong had a baby, it would be pickleball.". Andrea Ingvalson is the USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Wisconsin. And her description of pickleball-- which continues to grow in popularity, is spot on. Ingvalson said the Wausau...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Racers take on the Wausau Winter Triathlon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-seven racers from across the Midwest took on the Wausau Winter Triathlon. Some solo others as a team. Race Director Rebecca Tuley said not doing it alone gave participants more options. "The team is also an interesting aspect to it because you have one person that...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Mosinee boys basketball emerged victorious, while Merrill boys wrestling topped Wausau East in Tuesday's action. Newman and Auburndale entered Tuesday's tilt second and third in the Marawood Conference, respectively. After Auburndale beat Newman in the first matchup, the Cardinals aimed for revenge. Newman came out on top, 75-56, behind 33 points from Mason Prey.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It's been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin's snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Merrill Freemasons donate fire suppression tool

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County officials now have another new tool to fight fires. On Tuesday, the Merrill Freemasons donated a fire suppression tool to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. The tools are thrown into a fire and release a chemical gas to quickly drop the temperature of the fire. This unit is the 13th in the Merrill and Antigo areas to be donated.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

King veterans home seeks Valentine’s Day cards for Veterans

KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has asked for people to help send Valentine's Day cards to veterans living at the skilled care home in King. "While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make a huge difference to those living in our Veterans Homes," said Diane Lynch, Administrator of the Division of Homes at WDVA. "This is a wonderful opportunity to thank our veterans and their loved ones in our care."
KING, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will again be common on Tuesday, along with a few clouds. Afternoon readings are forecast to rebound to around 10°. Be sure to limit the time pets spend outside, check on family and friends to make sure they are enduring the bitterly cold conditions, and stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

United Way providing warmer options to area homeless

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the area faces some of its coldest days this winter, overall health is a risk if people stay out in the cold for too long. The United Way knows this and wants homeless people in the area to know they have options for staying warm. Warming shelters are opening for those in need. These shelters are essential for survival this winter season.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell’s family spread out

The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of "Matthias," now deceased,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE

