WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WSAW
New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it’s celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday. The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the...
Wausau among Bed Bath & Beyond closures reported this week
Wausau’s Bed Bath & Beyond appeared Monday on a list of planned store closures for the financially-troubled retailer, weeks after the company suggested potentially filing for bankruptcy protection. The company announced 87 closings Monday, a list that includes the Rib Mountain location. In September, the company announced closures of...
WSAW
Crews investigating fire in Athens
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a mobile home on Plisch Street in Athens. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home. This is a developing story. More details will be added when they are...
WSAW
Wausau Tennis Center gears up to host pickleball for Badger State Games
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “I usually describe it as if tennis and ping pong had a baby, it would be pickleball.”. Andrea Ingvalson is the USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Wisconsin. And her description of pickleball-- which continues to grow in popularity, is spot on. Ingvalson said the Wausau...
WSAW
Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County
IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters said it took six hours to battle a house fire near Irma Monday evening. The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt in the fire, but one firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries. First Responders reported smoke but no visible fire. Another...
WSAW
Racers take on the Wausau Winter Triathlon
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-seven racers from across the Midwest took on the Wausau Winter Triathlon. Some solo others as a team. Race Director Rebecca Tuley said not doing it alone gave participants more options. “The team is also an interesting aspect to it because you have one person that...
WSAW
Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Mosinee boys basketball emerged victorious, while Merrill boys wrestling topped Wausau East in Tuesday’s action. Newman and Auburndale entered Tuesday’s tilt second and third in the Marawood Conference, respectively. After Auburndale beat Newman in the first matchup, the Cardinals aimed for revenge. Newman came out on top, 75-56, behind 33 points from Mason Prey.
WSAW
Keeping children engaged in weather too cold for outdoor activities
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not safe or even all that fun for anyone, especially kids, when temperatures drop this far down and it makes finding ways to keep children active in school a bit more challenging. Living in Wisconsin, kids are used to snow days and having recess...
WSAW
Advice to make sure your water flows right through these icy temps
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you turn on your sink and no water comes out, it’s likely a sign of frozen pipes. Additionally, if you hear water running when it shouldn’t, it’s a sign your pipes have busted, and acting fast can help save you from costly repairs.
WSAW
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
WSAW
Merrill Freemasons donate fire suppression tool
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County officials now have another new tool to fight fires. On Tuesday, the Merrill Freemasons donated a fire suppression tool to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The tools are thrown into a fire and release a chemical gas to quickly drop the temperature of the fire. This unit is the 13th in the Merrill and Antigo areas to be donated.
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
WSAW
King veterans home seeks Valentine’s Day cards for Veterans
KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has asked for people to help send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at the skilled care home in King. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make a huge difference to those living in our Veterans Homes,” said Diane Lynch, Administrator of the Division of Homes at WDVA. “This is a wonderful opportunity to thank our veterans and their loved ones in our care.”
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will again be common on Tuesday, along with a few clouds. Afternoon readings are forecast to rebound to around 10°. Be sure to limit the time pets spend outside, check on family and friends to make sure they are enduring the bitterly cold conditions, and stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App.
WSAW
United Way providing warmer options to area homeless
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the area faces some of its coldest days this winter, overall health is a risk if people stay out in the cold for too long. The United Way knows this and wants homeless people in the area to know they have options for staying warm. Warming shelters are opening for those in need. These shelters are essential for survival this winter season.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County family sues Fleet Farm for wrongful death after son dies by suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
WSAW
Opening statements to begin Wednesday for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury of four women and 11 men will decide the fate of an Antigo man on trial for his mother’s murder. The jury, made up of Langlade County residents, was selected around noon on Tuesday. The opening statements in the case will begin Wednesday morning.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s family spread out
The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
