kniakrls.com
Eagles Homecoming Royalty Thankful for Time at PC, Excited for Future
Pella Christian Homecoming King Toby Vander Molen and Queen Katy Roose were selected to represent their peers last Friday during the annual celebration. Both are excited to have spent their time in high school on Eagle Lane and are excited for the opportunities their experience has provided them. The pair say they garnered great insight into their potential career fields and college decisions. Hear more from Pella Christian homecoming royalty on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola High School Jazz Performs at State Contest
Indianola High School Jazz Band students performed at the Iowa High School Music Association State Jazz Band Contest at Norwalk High School last week. Jazz I received a Division I rating, their 10th consecutive Division I rating, while Jazz 2 received a Division II rating. The bands were judged by a panel of three judges and received feedback after their performances.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling State Qualifiers Making History
Two Indianola girls wrestlers qualified to the state meet last week, as Summer Wolff and Lanie Frericks will travel to Xtream Arena in Iowa City starting tomorrow to represent the Indians. The Girls High School Athletic Union announced last year that girls wrestling would be a sanctioned sport, making this meet the first sanctioned girls state meet in Iowa history.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Wrestling Defeats Norwalk, Falls Just Short of Dual State Berth
The Indianola wrestling team was just six points shy of a consecutive appearance at the State Dual Tournament Tuesday night at Valley High School. The Indians defeated Norwalk 37-22 in the first round, getting wins by Jensen Dyer at 113lbs, Isaac Seger at 120lbs, Ryan Young at 126lbs, Bowen Downey at 132lbs, Jake Pontier at 145lbs, AJ Pontier at 160lbs, Dax Clatt at 170lbs, and Isaiah Kellow at 182lbs to earn the victory and advance to the regional final against Valley. Norwalk would find wins from Tyler Harper at 106lbs, Donovan Card at 138lbs, Dominic Tigner at 152lbs, Harrison Tripp at 195lbs, and Kolton and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson at 220lbs and 285lbs respectively.
kniakrls.com
Pella vs. PC Basketball Night Chance to Help Others
Those attending the Tulip City basketball showdown on Friday can help others in the process. Pella and Pella Christian fans are invited to bring food for the Back Pack program to Friday night’s game at Pella High. The program provides food for students on the weekend who otherwise might go hungry. Fans are asked to bring individual size meals like Easy Mac and Chef Boyardee, as well as snacks like fruit cups, pudding cups, granola bars and individually wrapped snack cracker packs. Those who donate two items will receive a free bag of popcorn to enjoy at the game.
kniakrls.com
NCMP Swimmers 3rd in North Central Conference Meet
The athletes from Pella and Newton of the NCMP Boys Swimming Team placed 3rd at the North Central Conference meet on Saturday. The team was just five points from 2nd. Top three finishers from Pella included: Eli Eekhoff who placed 2nd in the 100 fly, Jonah Brown and Mason Gaulke in the medley relay, Eli in the 200 freestyle relay, and Eli and MacK Copeland in the 400 freestyle relay.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams Fighting for ARC Tournament Spots
After both the Simpson Storm basketball teams dropped both of their conference games to Loras and Wartburg last week, both squads are now fighting for a postseason tournament spot or seeding. The Storm women are currently holding the sixth spot and have a lot of cushion, currently three games ahead...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Homecoming Royalty
Eagles Homecoming King Toby Vander Molen and Queen Katy Roose discuss the annual tradition and their time on Eagle Lane. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Terpstra’s 26 Leads PC Girls Past Newton, Cardinal Boys Rally for Victory
It was a doubleheader split last night on Eagle Lane as the Pella Christian girls beat Newton 52-46 while the Cardinals boys stormed back from 20 points down in the second half to win 45-42. Both games were heard live on KRLS2. P.C.’s girls jumped out to a 37-17 halftime...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Basketball Dominates, Girls Fall to Grinnell
The Indianola boys basketball team held Grinnell to just five first quarter points as they dominated the Tigers Tuesday night at home winning 76-45, while the girls couldn’t keep up with the high flying Tigers falling 64-45 on senior night for both squads. The Indians boys were dominant from...
kniakrls.com
Trojans thump Woodward Academy 76-44, Wrestlers Fall
The Pleasantville Trojan boys basketball team went on the road and thumped Woodward Academy 76-44 Tuesday evening. Dayson Leerhoff tallied 34 points, Ryder Thill added 17 and Peyton Major tossed in 10 as the Trojans beat the Knights. Pleasantville will return to the court for varsity action Friday, Feb. 3...
kniakrls.com
Big 3rd Quarter Powers PCM Boys to Basketball Win, Girls Fall to West Marshall
A 20-point third quarter powered the PCM boys basketball team to 53-33 victory over West Marshall Tuesday, while the Mustangs’ girls team fell to the Class 3A #4 ranked Trojans 67-35 in a doubleheader heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. The PCM boys grabbed the early advantage over West Marshall and...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series tomorrow, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be tomorrow from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Registration Open for 30th Annual Klompen Classic
Those dreaming of warmer days ahead may be thinking about when the tulips will be in full bloom and car windows open as they drive through town, with Tulip Time drawing ever closer. Chris Allen with Crossroads of Pella says registration is now open for a springtime tradition in Pella, as the Klompen Classic returns for its 30th race on Wednesday, May 3rd, as the unofficial kick off to Tulip Time. Each year, 2,000 participants cross the finish line to help others, as proceeds raised from this fundraising event are used to help local families through Crossroads of Pella. Find registration and race details here.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Hosts Newton for Basketball Doubleheader
Pella Christian hosts Newton tonight in a Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader on Eagle Lane. After starting league play 0-8, the PC girls are looking for their second win in their last three contests as they’ll be playing a Cardinal squad that is also 1-9 in the conference. Newton won the earlier matchup between the two clubs, 44-41, but Pella Christian coach Jordan Dyk will have his full complement of players for tonight’s game, something he didn’t have on January third.
kniakrls.com
PACE Alliance Announces 2022 Impact Award Winners
The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance will honor four Pella Impact Award recipients at their Annual Membership Breakfast on Friday, February 17. Recipients were selected for their overall impact on the quality of life in Pella, collaboration/partnerships, innovative programs or events, products or marketing, entrepreneurial spirit, impact on the local economy, and longevity of impact on the community.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Squads Split At Tri-County
The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad lost to Tri-County 40-38 while the boys blew out the Trojans 71-44. The girls were led by Addi Wadle with 26 points, but Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports, missed free throws and field goal attempts were her team’s undoing. The boys were led by Logan Godfrey with 22 points and Owen Suntken had 20. The Saints get right back at it tonight traveling to their arch-rival Twin Cedars.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys erase 16-point halftime deficit, beat Mustangs in OT; top-ranked Fillies down Warrior girls
Entering Tuesday night, the Norwalk boys basketball team had lost five straight games against Dallas Center-Grimes, including a 57-46 decision on January 3 and two defeats last year that featured a combined seven overtimes. Courtesy of some late-game shooting heroics by sophomore Cameron Thomas, that streak is officially over. Thomas...
kniakrls.com
Pella Basketball Sweeps Oskaloosa
As the calendar finished out January, the Pella girls and boys basketball teams found victory heading into the final weeks of the regular season and looming playoffs. The #9 in 4A Dutch girls held off an Oskaloosa second-half surge in a 52-43 win, while the boys pulled away early in a 70-43 lopsided contest in the nightcap Tuesday, with both heard live on 92.1 KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestlers Come Up 1 Point Shy To West Burlington-Notre Dame
In a back and forth match, the Knoxville Wrestling Squad fell one point short of advancing in the class 2A regional duals to Burlington-Notre Dame 39-38 on Tuesday night in Williamsburg. The Panthers actually got out to a 12-0 lead early on a forfeit at 220 points and Trenton Kingery’s pin fall at 285. But the Nikes would rack up four straight pins to go up 24-12, but back came the Panthers would get back in it with ten points in a row with a Marco Alejo pin and a Luke Spaur major decision to make it 24-22. West Burlington-Notre Dame would put nine more points on the board and go up 33-22. Knoxville was not done yet as the Panthers would get a major decision from Tristian Sinnard at 160 pounds and a Daniel Gorskikh pin at 170 to make the score 33-32 heading into the final two matches, but the Nikes salted it away with their star C.J. Walrath, who is ranked #1 at 182 pounds gave West Burlington-Notre Dame an insurmountable seven point lead heading into the final bout of the match in which Wayne Johnston won by pin to get the final margin to one at 195 pounds. Knoxville falls to 9-4 in duals and the Panthers dual meet season is not quite over as the Panthers will wrestle in a triangular next Tuesday at Martensdale-St. Mary’s.
