In a back and forth match, the Knoxville Wrestling Squad fell one point short of advancing in the class 2A regional duals to Burlington-Notre Dame 39-38 on Tuesday night in Williamsburg. The Panthers actually got out to a 12-0 lead early on a forfeit at 220 points and Trenton Kingery’s pin fall at 285. But the Nikes would rack up four straight pins to go up 24-12, but back came the Panthers would get back in it with ten points in a row with a Marco Alejo pin and a Luke Spaur major decision to make it 24-22. West Burlington-Notre Dame would put nine more points on the board and go up 33-22. Knoxville was not done yet as the Panthers would get a major decision from Tristian Sinnard at 160 pounds and a Daniel Gorskikh pin at 170 to make the score 33-32 heading into the final two matches, but the Nikes salted it away with their star C.J. Walrath, who is ranked #1 at 182 pounds gave West Burlington-Notre Dame an insurmountable seven point lead heading into the final bout of the match in which Wayne Johnston won by pin to get the final margin to one at 195 pounds. Knoxville falls to 9-4 in duals and the Panthers dual meet season is not quite over as the Panthers will wrestle in a triangular next Tuesday at Martensdale-St. Mary’s.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO