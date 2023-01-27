ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles

The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
MARION, VA
WSLS

One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

VSP: Grayson County crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a crash in Grayson County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on Route 21. We’re told one person has died as a result of the crash, and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County

At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
WSLS

Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Man arrested after shooting another man in the neck

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he shot another man in the neck. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:08 am, Tracy Clasen shot and wounded Gary Saunders Jr. on Short Street in Princeton WV. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and...
PRINCETON, WV
WJHL

THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
HAMPTON, TN
Mount Airy News

Teen’s body discovered in Dobson

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
DOBSON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
KING, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County jail inmate dies

For the third time in less than a year, a Surry County Detention Center inmate has died. Major Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an inmate at the Surry County Detention Center had a “medical emergency” within the complex early Friday morning, Jan. 27.
pmg-va.com

Two arrested for drug possession

Galax Police Department officers serving a warrant charged two men with felony drug possession last week. On Jan. 29, Galax officers responded to an address on Bedsaul Road in an attempt to locate a wanted person with an outstanding warrant. Officer Tiffany Melton made contact with the manager of the...
GALAX, VA

