The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.

MARION, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO