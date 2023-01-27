Read full article on original website
Related
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
WSET
One man dead, another injured after incident on Baptist Hollow Road: Deputies
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead, another is injured after an incident that occurred in Pulaski County on Monday. The incident occurred in the 6000 Block of Baptist Hollow Road. Deputies said this incident involved two men. One man is deceased and another man is receiving...
WXII 12
Overturned tractor trailer closes part of Highway 21 in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An tractor-trailer overturned in Wilkes County, closing part of Highway 21 Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Elkin Mountain around 11 a.m. · 'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence. · Winston-Salem man killed after parking lot...
WSLS
VSP: Grayson County crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a crash in Grayson County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on Route 21. We’re told one person has died as a result of the crash, and...
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
WRAL
14-year-old boy dies after riding bull at Stokes County rodeo
EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull. EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull.
WSLS
Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
lootpress.com
Man arrested after shooting another man in the neck
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he shot another man in the neck. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:08 am, Tracy Clasen shot and wounded Gary Saunders Jr. on Short Street in Princeton WV. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and...
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Mount Airy News
Teen’s body discovered in Dobson
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson. A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
Mount Airy News
Surry County jail inmate dies
For the third time in less than a year, a Surry County Detention Center inmate has died. Major Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an inmate at the Surry County Detention Center had a “medical emergency” within the complex early Friday morning, Jan. 27.
qcnews.com
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake shook parts of the North Carolina mountains near the Virginia border Saturday morning, according to officials. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just before 4:10 a.m. northeast of Boone in Watauga County and was felt more than 16 miles away, the United States Geological Survey reported.
WSET
Go Mart gas station in Wytheville received a bomb threat, later deemed safe: Police
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday around 1:00am a Go Mart gas station in Wytheville received a bomb threat, according to police. The Go Mart is located on East Main Street. According to police, explosive detection K9 searched the premises. No device was located and the business was deemed...
pmg-va.com
Two arrested for drug possession
Galax Police Department officers serving a warrant charged two men with felony drug possession last week. On Jan. 29, Galax officers responded to an address on Bedsaul Road in an attempt to locate a wanted person with an outstanding warrant. Officer Tiffany Melton made contact with the manager of the...
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas' girlfriend.
