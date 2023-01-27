Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after Kanawha County vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken to the hospital, and emergency crews had to remove another person from a vehicle following a crash Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. The two-vehicle wreck was reported about 9:10 a.m. on Indian Creek Road in Bream. Kanawha County deputies responded...
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County residents seek help after multiple accidents involving trees
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Overgrown trees are causing concern in the Loudendale area, and what some who drive in the area feared happened on Tuesday: a tree fell on a pregnant woman's car while she was driving down Cane Fork Road. The woman was hurt, and while her...
Woman taken to hospital after hitting downed tree in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after hitting a downed tree in the Loudendale area. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that a downed tree is blocking both sides of Cane Fork Rd. on the 2100 block. Officials with the Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department told 13 News crews […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters respond to fire on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Charleston. The fire was reported Monday morning on Hillcrest Drive. Eyewitness has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
wchstv.com
Right west lane of Nitro exit on I-64 reopens after mobile home slips off tractor trailer
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:22 p.m. 1/31/23. Metro 911 said the Nitro I-64 Exit westbound has reopened. The westbound right lane of the Nitro exit of Interstate 64 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a mobile home apparently slipped off a tractor trailer. West Virginia 511 gave an...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Missing Kanawha County girl found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/31/23. A girl who was reported missing in Kanawha County has been found safe, deputies said. Brooklynn L. Washington, 12, was safely located Tuesday and is at home with family, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. Kanawha...
wchstv.com
Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
WSAZ
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Two arrested at break-in, where copper wire was stripped from components
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after Kanawha County deputies said they were found at the scene of a business where copper wire had been stripped from electrical components and multiple electrical mechanisms had suffered extensive damage. Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley and Brandy Nichole...
WSAZ
Impaired pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car, deputies say
SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday in the 100 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed the driver was not in violation of any state laws and that the pedestrian was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.
wchstv.com
Charleston firefighters release more details after Regal fire cause ruled undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Regal Apartments building in Charleston that was destroyed by a fire wasn’t required to have a full sprinkler system because of its age, but firefighters said the owners could face fines because their fire alarms system didn’t sound during Wednesday’s blaze.
One lane of I-64 Westbound closed
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – One lane of I-64 Westbound is shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. Metro 911 tells 13 News the I-64 Westbound fast lane is closed near the Washington street overpass. Dispatch says a tractor-trailer struck the median around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
WSAZ
Hazardous road conditions reported
(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1 p.m., 1/31/23. A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle late Monday in Kanawha County, deputies said. The incident was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Winfield Road in St. Albans, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing man found safe in Meigs County, Ohio
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says Clinton Dinguss has been found safely.
wchstv.com
Wet, wintry weather leads to multiple wrecks; tree falls on SUV, injuring driver
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hazardous driving conditions surfaced early Tuesday morning in the region. A wintry mix brought on multiple crashes in several counties as drivers dealt with freezing rain, sleet, slush, ice and snow. Although there wasn't much snow, roads were slick. Part of the day didn't bring...
