Putnam County, WV

wchstv.com

One person taken to hospital after Kanawha County vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken to the hospital, and emergency crews had to remove another person from a vehicle following a crash Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. The two-vehicle wreck was reported about 9:10 a.m. on Indian Creek Road in Bream. Kanawha County deputies responded...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Missing Kanawha County girl found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/31/23. A girl who was reported missing in Kanawha County has been found safe, deputies said. Brooklynn L. Washington, 12, was safely located Tuesday and is at home with family, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. Kanawha...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
SALT ROCK, WV
WSAZ

Impaired pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car, deputies say

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday in the 100 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed the driver was not in violation of any state laws and that the pedestrian was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

One lane of I-64 Westbound closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – One lane of I-64 Westbound is shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. Metro 911 tells 13 News the I-64 Westbound fast lane is closed near the Washington street overpass. Dispatch says a tractor-trailer struck the median around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Hazardous road conditions reported

(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
CHARLESTON, WV

