If you are familiar with the work of Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, you are well aware of the fact that he likes to have fun on the football field. That especially rings true when he scores a touchdown. But, if you are familiar with the work of the NFL, you are well aware of the fact that they don't like it one bit when players go what they believe is “too far” with their on-field celebrations. During the 2022 season, Williams was fined over $31,000 for a pair of fines he was assessed for TD celebrations he performed in Week 3 and again in Week 18.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO