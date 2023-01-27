Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings
Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach
According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Green Bay Packers reportedly want to trade Aaron Rodgers
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have decided that their preference would be to trade QB Aaron Rodgers during the upcoming offseason. Schefter noted that Rodgers is aware that the Packers want to trade him, according to the sources. Schefter also added that if the Packers officially put Rodgers on the trade block, there will be substantial interest from teams around the league.
Super Bowl LVII point spread released
The Conference Championship games are in the books and we now know the teams that will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal with just three seconds remaining in the game to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. The opening Super Bowl LVII point spread has been released and the Eagles have opened as a slight favorite.
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Dallas Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore part ways
Over the past couple of years, we have heard quite a bit about Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who formerly coached with the Detroit Lions, as being one of the best young offensive minds in the game. Well, after coming up short of their goal of winning a Super Bowl, the Cowboys and Moore have decided to part ways. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the decision was a mutual one as Dallas felt a change was needed moving forward.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
When the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released a while back, pretty much everyone agreed that Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions were snubbed. Well, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, both Sewell, and St. Brown have now been named as participants in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Jamaal Williams throws fire at NFL for fining him $31,000 for TD celebrations
If you are familiar with the work of Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, you are well aware of the fact that he likes to have fun on the football field. That especially rings true when he scores a touchdown. But, if you are familiar with the work of the NFL, you are well aware of the fact that they don't like it one bit when players go what they believe is “too far” with their on-field celebrations. During the 2022 season, Williams was fined over $31,000 for a pair of fines he was assessed for TD celebrations he performed in Week 3 and again in Week 18.
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Tom Brady takes to Twitter to announce he is retiring
It's over. We think. Just moments ago, Tom Brady took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to retire from the NFL. In the video, he thanked all of his former teammates and coaches, along with all of his fans that supported him throughout the years. Ironically, or not, today just so happens to be February 1, 2023. Brady announced his first retirement on February 1, 2022. This time, Brady said he is retiring, “for good.”
2023 NFL Salary Cap reaches record high
Just moments ago, news broke that the NFL has informed all teams that the 2023 salary cap has increased from the 2022 season. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed its teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, which is up a healthy $16.6 million from what it was in 2022. This is obviously great news for GMs around the league, as they will now have some extra cash to play around with.
Detroit Lions to meet with 125 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are going to be extremely busy this week as they will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Each year, we pass along reports about which Senior Bowl players, who are also 2023 NFL Draft prospects, have met with the Lions, and to be honest, it can become a bit tedious. Well, we will still be passing along reports when Detroit has a special meeting with a player, but thanks to Jim Nagy, who is the Senior Bowl director, we now know Holmes and his crew will be meeting with each and every one of the 125 prospects who are in Mobile for Senior Bowl Week.
Detroit Lions spend extra time with QB Hendon Hooker at 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Whether you like it or not, the Detroit Lions are rolling with quarterback Jared Goff for the 2023 season, and possibly beyond that. That being said, GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not opposed to drafting a quarterback and allowing him to sit and learn, similar to what the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes, and the Green Bay Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. One QB Holmes could have his eye on is Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. According to reports, Detroit had an extra meeting with Hooker on Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
