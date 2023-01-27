ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG's landfill lawsuit can be avoided

BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers

Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Kingsport church opens...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Haley Shupe, Joseph Rogers Primary School

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week. Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children

CASTLEWOOD, VA
wjhl.com

Miss Tennessee visits ETSU to speak on food insecurity

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season

JOHNSON CITY, TN

