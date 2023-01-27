ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship

The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
netflixjunkie.com

“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History

Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Enters Mama Bear Mode When Paparazzi Confront Her About Kanye in Front of North & Saint

When it comes to her kids, Kim Kardashian does not play. Her claws came out (for good reason!) during a recent incident with the paparazzi, proving what a fierce mama bear she really is. It all started on Friday. Kardashian’s daughter North, 9, who she shares with ex Kanye West, had a basketball game. TMZ shared a video of Ye confronting a woman who is recording him from her car. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” he tells her before snatching her phone through her car window and throwing it on the street behind him. In the video, he...
TMZ.com

Kanye's Presidential Campaign Paid Milo Yiannopoulos Almost $50k Last Year

Kanye West's presidential aspirations don't come cheap -- just ask his campaign, which paid Milo Yiannopoulos tens of thousands last year ... while reimbursing Nick Fuentes for a few expenses, as well. According to FEC filings obtained and viewed by TMZ, Kanye 2020 -- his official presidential committee that appears...
rolling out

Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly get married

Entertainment’s most toxic couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, have married. It is clear now that Rock was not joking when she went shopping for a wedding dress on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, despite Blueface’s emphatic declaration that they were no longer a couple – and saying that he was not the father of her unborn child.
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James

During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
HipHopDX.com

Master P’s Reported ‘Menace II Society’ Sequel Was Never In Play, Says Allen Hughes

Master P is reported to have once been working on a Menace II Society sequel, but according to one of the film’s directors, this was never the case. Earlier this week, Fat Trel opened up about his rift with Master P in an interview with No Jumper. The DMV-based rapper said the fallout came after the No Limit Records founder wanted him to star in a sequel to the 1993 hood classic, which was the first feature film directed by Albert and Allen Hughes — also known as the Hughes Brothers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”

Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Tells Chrisean He’s Her Daddy Now In ‘Dear Rock’ Visual

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have released their second single this week (after releasing “Lit” on January 26), which finds them not only playing out a wedding, but discussing some of their recent drama. Their visual for their latest collaboration “Dear Rock” arrived on YouTube on Saturday (January 28),...
TMZ.com

GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance

GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience. TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF”...
hypebeast.com

Chloë Drops New Track “Pray It Away”

Earlier this week, Chloë surprise announced her upcoming debut album, “In Pieces,” with a visual teaser and a short audio clip released to social media. Now, the R&B and Pop songstress has released the first track “Pray It Away” from the album. The melodic yet...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video

There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
TMZ.com

'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation

"Gossip Girl" star Jordan Alexander isn't shedding any tears or holding a grudge after the reboot series was canceled ... instead, she's finding the positive in an awesome experience. We caught up with Jordan shortly after word got out that HBO Max wasn't bringing back the show for a 3rd...

