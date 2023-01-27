Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
netflixjunkie.com
“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History
Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
Kim Kardashian Enters Mama Bear Mode When Paparazzi Confront Her About Kanye in Front of North & Saint
When it comes to her kids, Kim Kardashian does not play. Her claws came out (for good reason!) during a recent incident with the paparazzi, proving what a fierce mama bear she really is. It all started on Friday. Kardashian’s daughter North, 9, who she shares with ex Kanye West, had a basketball game. TMZ shared a video of Ye confronting a woman who is recording him from her car. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras,” he tells her before snatching her phone through her car window and throwing it on the street behind him. In the video, he...
allhiphop.com
Pete Davidson Removes Tatts Dedicated To Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s Kids
Pete Davidson has decided to get his controversial tattoos of Kanye’s kids removed from his body now that he’s broken up with Kim. Pete Davidson has seemingly had his tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian removed. While the comedian was dating the reality TV star between October 2021 and...
TMZ.com
Kanye's Presidential Campaign Paid Milo Yiannopoulos Almost $50k Last Year
Kanye West's presidential aspirations don't come cheap -- just ask his campaign, which paid Milo Yiannopoulos tens of thousands last year ... while reimbursing Nick Fuentes for a few expenses, as well. According to FEC filings obtained and viewed by TMZ, Kanye 2020 -- his official presidential committee that appears...
Offset Begs Late Rapper Takeoff to 'Come Back' Nearly 3 Months After Death
Takeoff was an "innocent bystander," police said, when he was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly get married
Entertainment’s most toxic couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, have married. It is clear now that Rock was not joking when she went shopping for a wedding dress on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, despite Blueface’s emphatic declaration that they were no longer a couple – and saying that he was not the father of her unborn child.
Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James
During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
Amber Rose Says She’s Happy Being Single Forever As Her Ex’s Romance With Cher Heats Up
Amber Rose is enjoying her single girl era and doesn’t foresee it ending anytime soon. On Wednesday’s episode of the Sofia with an F podcast, Rose revealed she’s happily removing herself from the dating pool due to the market’s incredibly low inventory of high-quality men. In her exact words: “It’s worse than ever!”
Jeffree Star tweets picture of him holding hands with 'NFL boo,' fans try to solve who it is
Social media superstar Jeffrey Star sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when he tweeted a picture of himself holding hands with his "NFL boo."
TMZ.com
Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit
The late Young Dolph's life and times have expertly been curated through a traveling pop-up museum ... attracting rap peers like Jim Jones, who recently soaked up the detailed exhibit. TMZ Hip Hop got vid of the Dipset Capo during his recent visit at the NYC edition of Dolphland as...
HipHopDX.com
Master P’s Reported ‘Menace II Society’ Sequel Was Never In Play, Says Allen Hughes
Master P is reported to have once been working on a Menace II Society sequel, but according to one of the film’s directors, this was never the case. Earlier this week, Fat Trel opened up about his rift with Master P in an interview with No Jumper. The DMV-based rapper said the fallout came after the No Limit Records founder wanted him to star in a sequel to the 1993 hood classic, which was the first feature film directed by Albert and Allen Hughes — also known as the Hughes Brothers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”
Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Tells Chrisean He’s Her Daddy Now In ‘Dear Rock’ Visual
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have released their second single this week (after releasing “Lit” on January 26), which finds them not only playing out a wedding, but discussing some of their recent drama. Their visual for their latest collaboration “Dear Rock” arrived on YouTube on Saturday (January 28),...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance
GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience. TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF”...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner’s Favorite Song On Their ‘Date Night’: Watch
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, had an eventful mother and daughter night on Saturday and revealed a fun fact to fans. It was the latter’s favorite song, which happens to be “All For You” by Janet Jackson, according to Kim. The ladies were sitting in a car as they filmed the video, which was posted to Instagram, and the same song was playing in the background.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
hypebeast.com
Chloë Drops New Track “Pray It Away”
Earlier this week, Chloë surprise announced her upcoming debut album, “In Pieces,” with a visual teaser and a short audio clip released to social media. Now, the R&B and Pop songstress has released the first track “Pray It Away” from the album. The melodic yet...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
TMZ.com
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Star Jordan Alexander Grateful Despite HBO Cancelation
"Gossip Girl" star Jordan Alexander isn't shedding any tears or holding a grudge after the reboot series was canceled ... instead, she's finding the positive in an awesome experience. We caught up with Jordan shortly after word got out that HBO Max wasn't bringing back the show for a 3rd...
Comments / 1