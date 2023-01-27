DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime Boy Scouts of America leader will retire this week, after more than three decades with the BSA. Jeff Doty will retire from the IIIowa BSA Council on Jan. 31, after serving as the IIIowa’s Scout Executive and CEO for more than 30 years, stated a media release from the BSA. During Doty’s tenure, he served the BSA in seven councils, 10 positions and five states across the county including his home state of Missouri as well as Indiana, in Peoria and Belleville, Illinois, and West Virginia.

