KWQC
Deadline for Moline CDBG applications, Jan. 31
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Applications hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to submit an application. Community Development Block Grants are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services...
KWQC
Camanche School District becomes second “Heart Safe” school in Iowa
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche School District is pioneering a new project that aims focus on AED and CPR training. Camanche is the second school in Iowa to adopt Project Adam. Project Adam --coined in 1999 after a 17-year-old student in Wisconsin collapsed and died during a basketball game...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
KWQC
Galesburg residents give feedback, learn more about proposed Churchill Community Center
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mayor of Galesburg heard feedback on a new community center planned for the old Churchill Junior High School during a community meeting on Tuesday. It comes after a controversial sales tax increase was approved by the city council in December to fund part of the...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience with help from Hunt and his team. Hunt also shares several easily accessible equipment options for those interested in online fitness training. 8...
KWQC
Davenport Community School District Receives ‘STEM BEST + HD Program Award’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District (DCSD) as one of 37 school districts to join the ‘STEM BEST + HD Program’. The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of the 37 new or expanded partnerships supported...
KWQC
Polar Vortex: A look back at the historic cold in Jan. 2019
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - “It’s scary cold, still.” Those were the words of KWQC First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Phelps on January 30, 2019, when we were in the midst of a brutal stretch of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills after a part of the polar vortex broke away from the arctic.
KWQC
MercyOne Clinton welcomes operations, nursing executive to leadership team
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced a new chief operating officer, chief nursing officer (COO/CNO) this week. Melissa Wood joined MercyOne’s team on Monday as COO/CNO of the MercyOne Medical Center, according to a media release from MercyOne Clinton. Before joining MercyOne, Wood was the chief nursing executive at UnityPoint Health Quad Cities.
KWQC
Bitter cold wind chills across the QCA 4 years ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - January 30, 2019 was a day many Quad Citians will not forget as wind chills dropped to near -60 ° in some locations. Looking back at the official records in Moline, the official climate site for the Quad Cities, the wind chill had only been -50° or colder 10 times in recorded history.
KWQC
Central DeWitt community to vote in March on PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Residents of the Central DeWitt Community School District are set to vote on a proposed Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and a Revenue Purpose Statement on March 7. According to Central Dewitt Community School District officials, neither of the proposals would result in a property tax...
KWQC
LeClaire Fire Department welcomes new captain
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire Fire Department announced a major milestone for both the city and the fire department on Monday by welcoming a LeClaire Fire Department Fire Captain. In a Facebook post, the fire department announced Fire Captain John Mullin would be added to the department’s full-time staff. This...
KWQC
RAGBRAI’s route ending in Davenport for the 50th annual race
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced Saturday the route for the 50th annual race. Starting July 22nd, the 500-mile race will start in Sioux City, and end in Davenport on July 29th, the same starting and ending destinations as the first RAGBRAI race, according to Visit Quad Cities.
KWQC
UScellular donates over $100k in wireless hotspots, service to YWCA Clinton
How local governments have lost taxpayer money to cyber crimes.
KWQC
Quad Cities Community Foundation adds 2 new board members
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation has welcomed two new members to its board of directors, and board members say these individuals possess unique perspectives, professional expertise, and connections to the community. The two new members of the Community Foundation board are Suresh Balakrishnan,...
KWQC
MUSCOM to start video streaming from 911 callers
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) announced the launch of Prepared Live, an improvement to the MUSCOM’s dispatch center, that will allow video streaming from 911 callers. Prepared Live is built by the company Prepared, and the software will allow MUSCOM’s 911 dispatch center...
KWQC
IIIowa Boy Scouts of America leader to retire after 30 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime Boy Scouts of America leader will retire this week, after more than three decades with the BSA. Jeff Doty will retire from the IIIowa BSA Council on Jan. 31, after serving as the IIIowa’s Scout Executive and CEO for more than 30 years, stated a media release from the BSA. During Doty’s tenure, he served the BSA in seven councils, 10 positions and five states across the county including his home state of Missouri as well as Indiana, in Peoria and Belleville, Illinois, and West Virginia.
KWQC
Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
KWQC
Knox County warming centers
YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.
KWQC
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals website possibly hit by cyberattack
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Russian hacking group has claimed to have taken down the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website, along with the websites of dozens of other hospitals nationwide. UIHC has acknowledged its website is down Tuesday afternoon and its IT staff is investigating the cause...
KWQC
Hijacked: Cyber attacks are costing Quad-City taxpayers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad-Cities schools, cities and counties have all recently fallen victim to cyberattacks – online ransoms and scams that have cost nearly $1 million in taxpayer money and jeopardized the personal information of thousands of Quad-Citians. Rock Island County lost $115,000. LeClaire, more than $220,000. Moline...
