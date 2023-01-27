ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment Weekly

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
OK! Magazine

Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'

Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
TENNESSEE STATE
HipHopWired

Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News

The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs. We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs. The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because […] The post Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Popculture

Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship

Whenever Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get back on the air, they intend to be more open about their relationship. The Good Morning America couple caused a serious uproar when their affair went viral last month, but in reality, things may not have been as scandalous as they seemed. Now, a source close to them says they intend to be more honest with viewers.
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy