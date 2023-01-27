Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent after tragic death of Dax Tejera as arrest of producer’s wife revealed
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent following the tragic death of his This Week executive producer Dax Tejera. Tejera, 37, died on December 23 after suffering a heart attack in New York, according to ABC. Since then, Stephanopoulos, who also hosts Good Morning America (GMA), has not publicly commented on Tejera's...
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave
After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News
The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs. We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs. The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because […] The post Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
msn.com
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”. ABC execs...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Are Attempting to ‘Be Amicable’ After T.J. Holmes Scandal: Details
Trying to mend fences. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are focused on their family following her affair with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. "They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, as the drama continues. "She is still in her stepchildren’s lives […]
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Today co-host Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts admits she feels ‘different’ and says it’s ‘time for a reset’
ABC news correspondent Deborah Roberts has revealed that she's starting the new year off right with a reset after husband Al Roker's health scare. The American TV journalist and wife of NBC weathercaster Al shared posts on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her heading to the gym. In her...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Rude Comment About Her Hair
The "Good Morning America" star refused to allow a troll to tell her what she should do with her hair.
Popculture
Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship
Whenever Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get back on the air, they intend to be more open about their relationship. The Good Morning America couple caused a serious uproar when their affair went viral last month, but in reality, things may not have been as scandalous as they seemed. Now, a source close to them says they intend to be more honest with viewers.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
Entertainment Weekly
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0