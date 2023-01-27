ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok famous pop duo Durry brings D Tour-routed concert to Tampa on Tuesday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Durry
Live Nation is America’s largest concert promoter and predicting record profits for 2023 after already reporting record earnings last year. The company plays an outsized role in Tampa Bay’s concert calendar, but the newly founded D Tour network of indie venues and promoters is working together to offer touring artists unique packages in multiple markets—and keep more money in the hands of your homegrown local venues.


This gig featuring Durry , a now TikTok famous brother and sister indie-rock outfit from Minnesota, is a great example of how D Tour works. Expect the room to be full of people singing along to the earworm “Who’s Laughing Now,” and make sure to get to the show early for an opening set by Tampa rock band Pet Lizard which has rightfully become a darling of disciples of 97X’s Next Big Thing where the Lizard has wowed early crowds.

Tickets to see Durry play Crowbar in Ybor City on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. are still on sale for $13.

