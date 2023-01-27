Effective: 2023-02-01 02:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The stronger winds will be near and below the Cajon Pass. The colder temperatures will be in southern and eastern portions of the Inland Empire.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO