TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop on Wednesday. The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister and will include exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, who is the founder of Midwest Kids and the mind behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO