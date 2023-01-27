Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Hollister & Midwest Kids to hold pre-launch event at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop on Wednesday. The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister and will include exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, who is the founder of Midwest Kids and the mind behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration.
13abc.com
Toledo Express Airport hosts event to support disabled travelers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Express is hosting an event to provide individuals with special needs and disabilities with the experience of traveling through an airport. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The event is presented by...
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
13abc.com
Owner decides fate of Uncle John’s Pancake House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Uncle John’s Pancake House’s owner Sal Tubeileh has decided to move the restaurant. Tubeileh tells 13abc the decision was “really tough, but in order to preserve Uncle John’s and keep it in the community, because it’s apart of the community there’s no doubt about that, I have to bring it to the 21st-century.”
How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures
TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos
Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Toledo School for the Arts students discover their ancestry
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo School for the Arts seniors is learning pivotal research skills by journeying through their ancestry. The school’s humanities class students are embarking on a special project to learn more about their family tree. “I hope by having them dive into their ancestry and genealogy they...
13abc.com
2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show rolls back to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show is rolling back to Toledo this weekend. The Auto Show runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 and will take place at the Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Ave. The event, which was last in Toledo in February 2020 will feature the newest models from more than 20 manufacturers.
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
13abc.com
Scammer posing as Trace Adkins on Facebook tries to con man into sending him money
MORENCI, Michigan (WTVG) - Chris McClain is raising money toward surgery for his dog, Buddy. “He can’t walk, but he still has feelings in his legs,” explained McClain. “He’s been to four vets so far.”. Buddy, who’s 10, has a bulging disc that’s pinching a nerve....
13abc.com
Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine. Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release. The restaurant will feature traditional...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
nbc24.com
City of Toledo offering grants for youth enrichment programs
Applications are open for fun community programs enhancing engagement, activity and wellness for Toledo youth and young adults throughout summer 2023 or the following academic year. The city has budgeted $2 million for this category of programming through spring 2024. Apply now at toledo.oh.gov/youth-programming.
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2023: Get ready for your chance to win
Tickets are limited, so be ready to reserve your chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home and other great prizes. The Toledo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins in May. The new year means new beginnings and the start of our next St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tuesday is...
13abc.com
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit is scheduled to visit multiple area locations next month. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The unit is equipped with the newest 3D...
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
13abc.com
Cremated remains stolen from unlocked car outside Glendale Garden Café
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parker Hanson is frantically searching for what was stolen from his car. “I know that a car break-in may not be a high priority, but to me it is because of what was taken,” said Hanson. His classic Corvette was parked outside Glendale Garden Café...
Fox 19
Ohio trooper saves cat stuck on highway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Ohio trooper released body camera footage of a cat being rescued off the side of a highway on Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas found the cat on I-475 in Lucas County. Thomas and a Good Samaritan were able to...
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
