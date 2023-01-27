Read full article on original website
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Yankees catcher reveals team’s 4-word reaction to Oswald Peraza after 2022 call-up
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka was impressed with Oswald Peraza’s debut in the major leagues in 2022, even though the 22-year-old shortstop did not get much playing time. “Man, this kid’s pretty good,” Higashioka said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Peraza is the 52nd-ranked prospect...
Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won’t have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season. After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday […] The post Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Phillies must make to round out roster
The Philadelphia Phillies surprised the baseball world by defeating the favored St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves in the postseason. They lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series, which was a tremendous accomplishment for a youthful team. The Phillies were very well-rounded last season, but the front office did not rest on its laurels, adding star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency.
Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency
Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again looking to make a run to the postseason. The Phillies have signed a two-time All Star infielder to help their playoff chase. Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Josh Harrison, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade
Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins’ acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes. “I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff,” Carlos Correa said. “We got better this year […] The post Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love
The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil recently came to terms on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension. The reigning National League batting champion has become a crucial part of the Mets’ roster in previous seasons. McNeil broke his silence on deciding to sign a contract extension with New York, per SNY on Twitter. “It […] The post Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani lands epic new deal after back-to-back historic seasons
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.
Dodgers’ new broadcaster cites Vin Scully, Clippers’ Ralph Lawler as inspiration
Los Angeles Dodgers’ new broadcaster Stephen Nelson recently discussed his role with LA. Notably, Nelson cited a few Los Angeles’ greats as his inspiration, including Dodgers’ legend Vin Scully and Los Angeles Clippers’ famed broadcaster Ralph Lawler, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “It’s a different challenge than I’ve ever had,” Nelson said. “If you grew up […] The post Dodgers’ new broadcaster cites Vin Scully, Clippers’ Ralph Lawler as inspiration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023
New York Mets’ general manager Billy Eppler recently stated that he believes Darin Ruf can play a big role for the ball club in 2023 despite his struggles last year, via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. “He’s got a long track record of hitting left-handed pitching,” Eppler said. “He hit left-handed pitching in 2022 and 2021. […] The post Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed
DJ LeMahieu offers versatility for the New York Yankees without question. He can play first, second, or third base in the infield. But with players such as Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, where exactly does LeMahieu fit on this team? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided an update on LeMahieu’s potential […] The post DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
