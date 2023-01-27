ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won’t have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season. After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday […] The post Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Phillies must make to round out roster

The Philadelphia Phillies surprised the baseball world by defeating the favored St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves in the postseason. They lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series, which was a tremendous accomplishment for a youthful team. The Phillies were very well-rounded last season, but the front office did not rest on its laurels, adding star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency.
Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency

Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again looking to make a run to the postseason. The Phillies have signed a two-time All Star infielder to help their playoff chase. Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Josh Harrison, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post Phillies add two-time All-Star in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade

Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins’ acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes. “I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff,” Carlos Correa said. “We got better this year […] The post Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love

The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil recently came to terms on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension. The reigning National League batting champion has become a crucial part of the Mets’ roster in previous seasons. McNeil broke his silence on deciding to sign a contract extension with New York, per SNY on Twitter. “It […] The post Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani lands epic new deal after back-to-back historic seasons

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.
Dodgers’ new broadcaster cites Vin Scully, Clippers’ Ralph Lawler as inspiration

Los Angeles Dodgers’ new broadcaster Stephen Nelson recently discussed his role with LA. Notably, Nelson cited a few Los Angeles’ greats as his inspiration, including Dodgers’ legend Vin Scully and Los Angeles Clippers’ famed broadcaster Ralph Lawler, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “It’s a different challenge than I’ve ever had,” Nelson said. “If you grew up […] The post Dodgers’ new broadcaster cites Vin Scully, Clippers’ Ralph Lawler as inspiration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023

New York Mets’ general manager Billy Eppler recently stated that he believes Darin Ruf can play a big role for the ball club in 2023 despite his struggles last year, via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. “He’s got a long track record of hitting left-handed pitching,” Eppler said. “He hit left-handed pitching in 2022 and 2021. […] The post Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed

DJ LeMahieu offers versatility for the New York Yankees without question. He can play first, second, or third base in the infield. But with players such as Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, where exactly does LeMahieu fit on this team? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided an update on LeMahieu’s potential […] The post DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
