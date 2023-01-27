ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she's signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign's behalf...
Bay News 9

Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.
CHARLESTON, SC
Bay News 9

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
Bay News 9

Republicans set to oust Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust an African-born Black lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she has made critical of Israel — and as payback after Democrats booted far-right Republicans from panels for incendiary, violent remarks. House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bay News 9

Santos steps away from committee assignments

Embattled Rep. George Santos temporarily stepped away from his committee assignments on Tuesday, saying the scrutiny he is facing in connection with his background and campaign finance records had become a distraction. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the freshman congressman said he had recused himself from the two committees...
Bay News 9

TikTok CEO to testify before House committee in March

As calls intensify for the United States to ban – or at least further regulate – TikTok, the app’s CEO is now set to testify in front of Congress in March. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, committee chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., confirmed in a statement Monday morning. News of the upcoming hearing was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

