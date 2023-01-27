Read full article on original website
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska DHHS posts new statewide data about RSV and the flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New data is out from the State of Nebraska about the respiratory illness RSV and Influenza. We learned today Emergency Department visits continue to go down. Those who have gone done now every reporting week this year so far. At the beginning of the month, there...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
fox42kptm.com
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
fox42kptm.com
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
klkntv.com
Nebraska hospitals say they’re in dire need of more funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rural Nebraska hospitals say they are facing a financial catastrophe. Hospitals receive 60% to 80% of their revenue through Medicare and Medicaid. And they say that money is not enough. At a press conference on Monday, hospital representatives laid out how some programs and services...
KSNB Local4
Aiming for the freezing mark
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer this week...but not tonight. Under clear skies, temperatures will drop through the teens and into the the single digits across the state with wind chill values in the 5 to 15 below zero range. There should be no shortage of sunshine...
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Bill to expand cottage foods, before Nebraska Legislature's Ag Committee
BEATRICE – A bill that would ease restrictions on home-based cottage food businesses was before the Nebraska Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, Tuesday. Senator Tom Brandt of Plymouth sponsors LB 321, which proposes some changes to the original bill in 2019 that authorized cottage food businesses. Such businesses include those that sell items such as pastries, jams, jellies and pickles, sold directly to consumers.
fox42kptm.com
Health care leaders look to improve services in rural areas through policy change
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Health care leaders in Nebraska are looking for ways to improve care in rural areas of the state. To make this happen, the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) partnered with the Nebraska Rural Health Association (NeRHA). Tomorrow the two associations will present their concerns, and possible solutions...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
